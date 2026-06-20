Donald Trump Turns on Giorgia Meloni, Says Italian Leader Came Crawling Back After Snubbing U.S. During Iran Conflict — 'She Wants to Be Friends Again'
June 20 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has turned on one of his closest European allies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president blasted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a fiery Truth Social post, accusing her of abandoning the United States during the Iran conflict before claiming she now wants back in his good graces.
From Friend to Foe
Trump kicked off his attack by reviving a claim Meloni has already publicly denied.
"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on Saturday.
The allegation came just one day after Meloni told reporters the story was false.
"Completely made up," she said, adding she was "astonished."
Meloni also questioned Trump's repeated public attacks on allied leaders, saying: "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover."
Iran War Dispute
Trump then turned his attention to Italy's refusal to support American military operations during the conflict with Iran.
"She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," he wrote.
The president also complained about Italy's decision not to allow American forces access to key military infrastructure.
Trump said Meloni refused to permit the use of Italy's "landing strips and runways," calling the move "a great logistical inconvenience."
He also criticized NATO allies more broadly, writing that Italy's refusal came "despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies."
'No Thanks!!!'
The president saved some of his harshest criticism for the end of his post.
"Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" Trump wrote.
The remark marked a dramatic shift in tone between the two conservative leaders, who were once viewed as close political allies.
Meloni was notably the only European Union leader invited to Trump's inauguration in January 2025.
Meloni Fires Back
The Italian prime minister responded with a lengthy statement of her own, pushing back against Trump's claims and defending Italy's actions.
"As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you," Meloni wrote.
"My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done."
Addressing the military base dispute directly, she added: "That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister."
Meloni concluded with one final jab at the president.
"Italy remains a sovereign nation. In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."