Donald Trump Turns on Giorgia Meloni, Says Italian Leader Came Crawling Back After Snubbing U.S. During Iran Conflict — 'She Wants to Be Friends Again'

Donald Trump has turned on one of his closest European allies, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The president blasted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a fiery Truth Social post, accusing her of abandoning the United States during the Iran conflict before claiming she now wants back in his good graces.

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From Friend to Foe

Source: mega Trump revived his disputed claim that the Italian leader repeatedly asked for photos at the G7 Summit.

Trump kicked off his attack by reviving a claim Meloni has already publicly denied. "Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on Saturday. The allegation came just one day after Meloni told reporters the story was false. "Completely made up," she said, adding she was "astonished." Meloni also questioned Trump's repeated public attacks on allied leaders, saying: "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies: it is not the first time, moreover."

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Iran War Dispute

He also criticized Italy for refusing to provide support for U.S. military operations.

Trump then turned his attention to Italy's refusal to support American military operations during the conflict with Iran. "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)," he wrote. The president also complained about Italy's decision not to allow American forces access to key military infrastructure. Trump said Meloni refused to permit the use of Italy's "landing strips and runways," calling the move "a great logistical inconvenience." He also criticized NATO allies more broadly, writing that Italy's refusal came "despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies."

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'No Thanks!!!'

Source: mega The president claimed Meloni now 'wants to be friends again' after the war ended.

The president saved some of his harshest criticism for the end of his post. "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!!" Trump wrote. The remark marked a dramatic shift in tone between the two conservative leaders, who were once viewed as close political allies. Meloni was notably the only European Union leader invited to Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

Meloni Fires Back

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Meloni defended Italy's actions, saying the country remains 'a sovereign nation.'