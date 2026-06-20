EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Livid' Wife Catherine Was Mocked As She Launched First Overseas Solo Trip After Cancer Battle
June 20 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be "livid" after Princess Catherine was mocked ahead of her first overseas solo trip since her cancer recovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Prince of Wales, 43, and Princess Catherine, 44, were navigating a significant moment as Catherine recently traveled to Reggio Emilia in Italy for a landmark engagement centered on early childhood development.
Princess Kate's Major Comeback Begins
The visit, which started on May 13, marked the future queen's first solo trip abroad since being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and completing six months of chemotherapy.
Now in remission, Catherine has been gradually returning to public duties while prioritizing her health and family life with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight, at their Windsor home.
A source close to the couple told us: "There was a real sense of optimism around Catherine when she set off for Italy. After everything she's been through, she finally feels like she's turning a corner and can start looking ahead rather than over her shoulder.
"She's got her energy back, she's feeling physically strong again and she's incredibly motivated to throw herself into the work that matters most to her. In her mind, the Italy visit wasn't a one-off engagement or a symbolic return. She saw it as the beginning of a much more active chapter and is already talking about the many projects and overseas visits she hopes to undertake in the coming years.
Inside the Princess' Italy Return
"That said, nobody is pretending this is a simple step. An overseas visit brings a huge amount of scrutiny and expectation, particularly after such a difficult period. The schedules are demanding, the days are long and every appearance is analysed in minute detail.
"While she's excited about the opportunity, there's naturally a degree of pressure that comes with being back on the international stage. It's a significant moment personally and professionally, and everyone involved is aware of that.
"But despite all that, trolls said no one cared about her or her visit, and that has left William fuming after all she's been through."
Those close to the princess insist her commitment to early childhood initiatives remains unwavering, describing the project as central to her long-term public role.
Why Prince William Is Furious
"Kate's intentions have always been genuine, and she has devoted an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and personal commitment to building her foundation from the ground up," a source explained.
"Because of that, it can be deeply discouraging and disorienting for her when criticism arises - especially when it targets her for nothing more than trying to make a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable children."
William, meanwhile, is said to be deeply protective of his wife as she resumes a fuller schedule.
A source added: "Kate has such a deep connection to this cause, so it made sense for her to go to Italy. The trip really showed how committed he is to backing her as she slowly finds her way back into her normal rhythm and public life, and to hear she was being trolled over it made William's blood boil."
Behind the scenes, aides accompanying Catherine are said to have been asked to do "as much as possible" to minimize stress around her as she gets back to public life.
An insider said: "The impact of Catherine's health fight on her has been massive, and she and her family now want to focus on calmness and steadiness, not responding to cruel attacks on them."