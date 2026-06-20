EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Livid' Wife Catherine Was Mocked As She Launched First Overseas Solo Trip After Cancer Battle

The visit, which started on May 13, marked the future queen's first solo trip abroad since being diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and completing six months of chemotherapy.

Now in remission, Catherine has been gradually returning to public duties while prioritizing her health and family life with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, eight, at their Windsor home.

A source close to the couple told us: "There was a real sense of optimism around Catherine when she set off for Italy. After everything she's been through, she finally feels like she's turning a corner and can start looking ahead rather than over her shoulder.

"She's got her energy back, she's feeling physically strong again and she's incredibly motivated to throw herself into the work that matters most to her. In her mind, the Italy visit wasn't a one-off engagement or a symbolic return. She saw it as the beginning of a much more active chapter and is already talking about the many projects and overseas visits she hopes to undertake in the coming years.