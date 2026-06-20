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Home > Exclusives > Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag Flaunts Bikini Body While Filming Steamy Hawaii Music Video as Husband Spencer Pratt Moves On From Crushing Mayoral Defeat

image of Heidi Montag
Source: mega

Heidi Montag showed off her toned figure while filming scenes for her upcoming single 'Summer Love' in Hawaii.

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June 20 2026, Updated 2:50 p.m. ET

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Heidi Montag is bringing the heat to Hawaii, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The reality star was spotted filming a steamy new music video while her husband, Spencer Pratt, put his crushing Los Angeles mayoral loss behind him.

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Lights, Camera, Action

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image of The reality star was joined by husband Spencer Pratt and the couple's two sons during the tropical shoot.
Source: mega

The reality star was joined by husband Spencer Pratt and the couple's two sons during the tropical shoot.

Exclusive photos obtained by Radar show the couple enjoying a tropical getaway with their two sons as Montag prepares to release her comeback single, Summer Love, on June 26.

Montag showed off her toned figure in a colorful floral bikini while filming scenes against a stunning ocean backdrop.

In one snap, Pratt appeared to help direct the action while their two sons stood nearby.

Another photo showed the family posing together as one of the boys snapped pictures with a camera.

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Standing By Her Man

image of Montag modeled a colorful floral bikini as cameras rolled against a stunning ocean backdrop.
Source: mega

Montag modeled a colorful floral bikini as cameras rolled against a stunning ocean backdrop.

While Montag largely stayed away from the spotlight during Pratt's mayoral campaign, she made sure to celebrate his efforts after the race came to an end.

"I couldn't love my husband more and be more proud of him. What an inspiration, what a hero," she wrote in a June 14 post on X.

Supporters quickly flooded the comments with praise.

"There are millions of us who are so proud and inspired. Spencer Pratt is a hero," one person wrote.

Another supporter added: "He is an inspiration, and I think he found his calling. I think he's living the life he was meant to pursue."

"We love him too. Do not give up. He has more support than he even realizes," someone else shared.

A comment read, "Such an inspiration. He should be SO proud. He has to have offers coming in like crazy! You're a lucky woman. I love your family."

"That’s beautiful when you can say you’re proud of your man. We have a lot of admiration for your family," a user praised.

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Campaign Fueled by Fire

image of Pratt appeared relaxed during the family getaway following his unsuccessful Los Angeles mayoral campaign.
Source: mega

Pratt appeared relaxed during the family getaway following his unsuccessful Los Angeles mayoral campaign.

Pratt launched his mayoral bid in January on the first anniversary of the devastating Pacific Palisades wildfire that destroyed his family home and thousands of others.

Throughout the race, he repeatedly blasted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass over what he viewed as failures leading up to the disaster.

Pratt pointed to "a lack of planning for the dangerous windstorm predicted a week in advance" and a reservoir that had been "drained and left empty," hampering firefighting efforts.

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'Nothing Has Changed'

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image of Pratt recently vowed to continue exposing what he called a 'corrupt machine.'
Source: mega

Pratt recently vowed to continue exposing what he called a 'corrupt machine.'

Pratt appeared poised for a strong finish after spending much of the race polling in second place.

But late-arriving mail-in ballots ultimately changed the outcome, allowing City Councilwoman Nithya Raman to move ahead in the final count.

Despite the defeat, Pratt insisted he wasn't backing down.

"I didn't get in this for political power," he said. "I got in this to expose this corrupt machine, and nothing has changed."

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