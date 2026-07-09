Donald Trump Ditches New $400Million Qatari Jet in Favor of Old Air Force One Amid Security Fears
July 9 2026, Published 8:23 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has ditched his new $400million gifted Qatari jet and switched back to using his old Air Force One to fly out of a NATO summit in Turkey.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, reportedly made the swap amid on-going "security concerns."
'For Old Time's Sake'
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he was taking the older plane home "for old time’s sake" while the other jet tours an air force base housing U.S. troops.
And he denied a potential security concern was the reason.
One reporter then asked why they were told to close their window blinds on the plane, and Trump said, "Because you’re probably on a dangerous flight," seemingly alluding to perceived threats from Iran.
When asked if he was aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One, Trump said: "Well, I have a threat all the time. I'm No. 1 on their list, before you.
"But if I go, you go. Perhaps someday you want to change professions."
'I'm Number One On The Kill List For Iran'
Despite the Commander-in-Chief downplaying safety concerns with the Qatar-gifted jet, sources told The New York Times he swapped planes as a security precaution related to resumed hostilities with Iran at the urging of the Secret Service.
Trump later boarded the new plane in the U.K. for the flight to Washington.
The new plane, with red, white, dark blue and gold livery chosen by Trump, is a Boeing 747 gifted to the United States by Qatar last year and refitted by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies.
Trump, asked in Ankara if a threat of assassination prompted his decision to change planes for his departure from Turkey, did not answer directly but acknowledged the potential threat.
"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran," he told reporters at a news conference as the NATO summit concluded. "I don't know. I can't tell you that but I don't really care."
'Very Excited To See' New Plane
Trump had said in Turkey the new Air Force One would travel to two or three big military bases in Europe before returning to the United States "so the soldiers can see it because it's truly magnificent." But it appeared the plane's only stop was at the British base.
Trump wrote late on Wednesday on social media that he had landed at RAF Mildenhall "and met up with our new Air Force One."
Service members at the base "were very excited, picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flightpath," he said.
RadarOnline.com previously told how Trump was brimming with excitement over his new plane, saying it’s the "greatest commercial plane ever built.”
He added: “You can low-key it or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it. And it's beautiful."
Speaking last month, Trump praised the aircraft while at the Joint Base Andrews, gushing: "This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane."
He boasted: "There will never be one like this. This is considered the world's most luxurious."