Donald Trump Ditches New $400Million Qatari Jet in Favor of Old Air Force One Amid Security Fears

Donald Trump has ditched his new $400million gifted Qatari jet and switched back to using his old Air Force One to fly out of a NATO summit in Turkey.

Trump claimed he used old plane for nostalgia reasons.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump said he was taking the older plane home "for old time’s sake" while the other jet tours an air force base housing U.S. troops.

And he denied a potential security concern was the reason.

One reporter then asked why they were told to close their window blinds on the plane, and Trump said, "Because you’re probably on a dangerous flight," seemingly alluding to perceived threats from Iran.

When asked if he was aware of any credible threat by Iran against Air Force One, Trump said: "Well, I have a threat all the time. I'm No. 1 on their list, before you.

"But if I go, you go. Perhaps someday you want to change professions."