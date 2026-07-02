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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Inside Trump's New Luxurious Air Force One — Including Bigger Seats, TVs and Gold Light Fixtures as Prez Brands It 'Greatest Plane Ever'

Photo of Donald Trump, Air Force One
Source: MEGA; @karolineleavitt/X

Donald Trump's new Air Force One appears to be a major upgrade.

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July 2 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump appears to be traveling in style these days, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the president debuted his new Air Force One, and the updated plane even includes golden features.

The $400million Boeing 747-8, which replaced the previous, 20-year-old 747, has been branded the "palace in the sky" for its luxurious additions.

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Inside the Air Force One

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Photo of Air Force One
Source: @StevenCheung47/X

Trump's $400million Air Force One jut recently took its first flight.

The updated model, a gift from Qatar, which was controversially accepted by Trump, has been revealed, as the NY Post was able to detail some of the features while traveling with the politician on his way to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.

The pricey Boeing not only includes seats that have a built-in massage function, but each passenger also has their own TV, an upgrade from the previous model, which only had televisions at the front of the cabin.

Trump, who was accused of being on an experimental obesity drug, can now enjoy a much bigger seat with the presidential seal on the seatbelts.

The plane also has a new conference room and sofa seating, and shades of brown, beige, and cream cover the interior of the 747, which Trump dubbed the "greatest commercial plane ever built," before takeoff.

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'I think the Country Should Be Very Proud of It'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr., Bettina Anderson, Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

The president's sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump were on board for the inaugural flight, as was Bettina Anderson.

The 80-year-old added, "You can low-key it or you can show it. And I think the country should be very proud of it. And it's beautiful." The upgrades do not stop there, as in classic Trump form, gold light fixtures are everywhere.

According to the report, brand-new headphones were on board, as were blankets, which were still in their plastic wrap. Travelers on the plane's first flight were gifted a box of M&Ms in a signature box with Trump’s signature.

The controversial politician was also joined by his sons Eric and Don Jr., whom he would later mention in the day while speaking about a "threesome." Trump's eldest son's new wife, Bettina Anderson, was also on board.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," Trump said about the inaugural flight. “To be honest with you, I'm excited about the first flight."

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Trump Gloats Over $400M Aircraft

inside trump new luxurious air force one greatest plane ever
Source: @karolineleavitt/X

The 80-year-old called it the 'flying White House.'

Last month, Trump praised the aircraft while at the Joint Base Andrews on June 19, gushing, "This plane was transformed into a flying White House at a level of luxury that nobody's ever seen before, probably even almost outside of an airplane."

He boasted, "There will never be one like this. This is considered the world's most luxurious."

The former reality star claimed the previous Air Force One models failed to project the image of the United States when compared to other countries' planes.

"I said to myself, 'These countries, they have a lot of respect for us, a lot.' And yet they have a plane that's much better and much newer," Trump said at the time. "Now, when we land in airports in London and in Germany and different places, nobody tops this one."

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Critics Rip Plane: 'That Is Embarrassing'

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Photo of Donald Trump staff on Air Force One
Source: @StevenCheung47/X; MEGA

Trump and his team were slammed for accepting the pricey plane as a gift from Qatar.

Despite Trump's glee over his new toy, many of his critics weren't as happy, as one person raged on X, "That is embarrassing. A slap in the face of every US citizen that the Air Force One we paid for is not good enough for this spoiled brat."

Another noted, "Gifted to whom? USA or Trump? I was told Trump is keeping it for himself," and a user quipped, "Grift. Air Fraud One."

"It was NOT gifted. It was grifted by that criminal imposter in the White House who then charged we the people a billion dollars to retrofit the plane for his fat a-s," a commentator raged.

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