Inside Trump's New Luxurious Air Force One — Including Bigger Seats, TVs and Gold Light Fixtures as Prez Brands It 'Greatest Plane Ever'

The updated model, a gift from Qatar, which was controversially accepted by Trump, has been revealed, as the NY Post was able to detail some of the features while traveling with the politician on his way to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.

The pricey Boeing not only includes seats that have a built-in massage function, but each passenger also has their own TV, an upgrade from the previous model, which only had televisions at the front of the cabin.

Trump, who was accused of being on an experimental obesity drug, can now enjoy a much bigger seat with the presidential seal on the seatbelts.

The plane also has a new conference room and sofa seating, and shades of brown, beige, and cream cover the interior of the 747, which Trump dubbed the "greatest commercial plane ever built," before takeoff.