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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

White House Shuts Down Rumors Trump Was Given Access 'To An Unapproved Powerful Obesity Drug' — As Prez, 80, Continues to Face Health Concerns 

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The White House is pushing back against wild online rumors suggesting President Donald Trump received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA.

June 25 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

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The White House is pushing back against wild online rumors suggesting President Donald Trump received access to an experimental obesity drug through the FDA's compassionate-use program, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The administration wasted no time shutting down the speculation, exclusively directing us to a statement on X from spokesman Kush Desai dismissing claims that Trump had received the drug.

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White House Shuts Down The Rumors

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President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'This application was not for the President,' Desai wrote on X while responding to speculation circulating online.

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"This application was not for the President," Desai wrote on X while responding to speculation circulating online.

The rumors erupted after reports surfaced that Eli Lilly's experimental weight-loss drug retatrutide had been made available to a single unidentified 79-year-old man through the Food and Drug Administration's Expanded Access program, also known as the compassionate-use pathway.

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Mystery Patient Fuels Speculation

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The recipient was described as a 79-year-old man and Trump recently turned 80.

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The program is typically reserved for patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions who are unable to access investigational treatments through traditional clinical trials.

Because the recipient was described as a 79-year-old man and Trump recently turned 80, social media users quickly began questioning whether the president could be the mystery patient.

The speculation gained additional momentum after Rep. Ted Lieu publicly questioned whether Trump had received the treatment – while several online commentators suggested the unidentified recipient's condition could indicate a serious, undisclosed illness.

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Wild Rumors About Truth's Health

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The controversy comes as Trump continues to face questions about his health following a series of recent reports.

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One widely shared social media post claimed rumors were circulating that Trump could be allegedly "suffering from a terminal illness" after learning that a single unidentified elderly man had reportedly been granted access to the drug.

The White House’s response marked the administration’s first direct pushback against the claims.

The controversy comes as Trump continues to face questions about his health following a series of recent reports and public discussions surrounding his medical condition.

As Radar previously reported, lawmakers have recently sought additional information about the president’s health after reports emerged that multiple medical specialists had examined Trump despite repeated assurances from the White House that he remains in excellent condition.

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The Drug at The Center of The Controversy

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First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Early clinical studies have generated significant interest due to its reported weight-loss effects, though it remains available only through special access programs.

Trump's health has remained a topic of public interest throughout his second term, particularly given his age and the increased scrutiny that accompanies serving as president.

Retatrutide, the drug at the center of the controversy, remains under development and has not yet received full FDA approval.

Early clinical studies have generated significant interest due to its reported weight-loss effects, though it remains available only through limited research and special-access programs.

Despite ongoing speculation, the White House maintains there is no connection between Trump and the unidentified recipient who received access to the investigational treatment.

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