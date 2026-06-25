Unearthed Video Shows Barron Trump Appearing to Snub Niece Kai at White House UFC Pre-Party as She Greets Aunt Tiffany
June 25 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Barron Trump made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in niece Kai Trump's latest YouTube vlog, but the notoriously private first son appeared to want nothing to do with becoming part of her latest social media content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NYU business school student, 20, was seen in a fleeting moment while Kai, 19, was chatting up her Aunt Tiffany Trump at a private White House party just before the UFC Freedom 250 event got underway, as his towering 6-foot-9 inch stature made him impossible to escape the frame.
Barron Trump Makes One-Second Cameo in Kai Trump's Latest Vlog
Kai, dressed in ner navy blue Alice + Olivia minidress, was seen greeting Tiffany, who was clad in a fuzzy, high-necked white halter top.
"Guys, we're here with Tiffany right now. We're about to walk out," the recent high school grad told her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers as the pair shared a friendly greeting.
As the camera turned to Tiffany, Barron appeared just over her left shoulder at the small soiree that seemed to be made up of only close family and friends, as it was also the president's 80th birthday.
"Say hi to the channel," Kai told her aunt, who waved and responded, "Hi guys!" as Barron scanned the room, seemingly trying to avoid being part of his niece's behind-the-scenes content.
Barron Trump Appears Uninterested in Taking Part in Kai's Vlog
Barron looked sharp in a dark blazer with a crisp white shirt underneath, as a large crystal chandelier hung overhead.
Kai swung the camera to show Tiffany's husband, Michael Boulos, who was far more interested in taking part in the video than Barron.
So, we're going to go walk out and then Michael, " she exclaimed as the businessman was happy to play along, smiling and saying into the camera, "What's up, chat? What's up, chat?" while making a peace sign with his hand.
Kai seemingly revealed a family nickname for Boulos, noting, "Sherlock Holmes is here."
Kai and Tiffany Trump Share a Strong Bond
Barron's blink-and-you 'll-miss-it appearance also highlighted how seldom he features in Kai's life publicly. He skipped her high school graduation and the family dinner afterward in May, while Tiffany and Boulos attended both.
While Kai's grandfather was unable to attend because he was aboard Air Force One returning from a make-or-break summit in China, Barron and his mother, First Lady Melania Trump, remained stateside but skipped the milestone day altogether, despite it taking place in Jupiter, Florida, just a 30-minute drive up the coastline from Palm Beach's Mar-a-Lago.
Tiffany and Buolos were also present a week later when Kai's dad, Donald Trump Jr., married socialite Bettina Anderson on a private island in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, which his dad, Melania, and Barron also missed.
Kai Trump Calls Uncle Barron a 'Great Guy'
Despite being only a year apart in age, Barron and Kai don't appear to have a close relationship today.
She once shared that during her grandfather's first term as president, they used to play hide-and-seek at the White House as children with her brother, Donald Trump III, known in the family as "Donnie." The trio also played soccer on the front lawn, according to Kai.
During a January appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Kai had kind words for her "great" yet private uncle.
"He's a great guy. Honestly, I mean, I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand," she dished, adding that he's attending college and "living his life."