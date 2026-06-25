Unearthed Video Shows Barron Trump Appearing to Snub Niece Kai at White House UFC Pre-Party as She Greets Aunt Tiffany

The NYU business school student, 20, was seen in a fleeting moment while Kai, 19, was chatting up her Aunt Tiffany Trump at a private White House party just before the UFC Freedom 250 event got underway, as his towering 6-foot-9 inch stature made him impossible to escape the frame.

Barron Trump made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in niece Kai Trump 's latest YouTube vlog, but the notoriously private first son appeared to want nothing to do with becoming part of her latest social media content, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kai, dressed in ner navy blue Alice + Olivia minidress, was seen greeting Tiffany, who was clad in a fuzzy, high-necked white halter top.

"Guys, we're here with Tiffany right now. We're about to walk out," the recent high school grad told her 1.5 million YouTube subscribers as the pair shared a friendly greeting.

As the camera turned to Tiffany, Barron appeared just over her left shoulder at the small soiree that seemed to be made up of only close family and friends, as it was also the president's 80th birthday.

"Say hi to the channel," Kai told her aunt, who waved and responded, "Hi guys!" as Barron scanned the room, seemingly trying to avoid being part of his niece's behind-the-scenes content.