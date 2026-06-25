EXCLUSIVE: The Real Reason Donald Trump and Elon Musk Ended Their 'Bromance' — As Prez Cried Out 'This Is Why I Can't Have Friends'

The turning point between the two billionaires was apparently Musk's disapproval and critique of Trump's prized Big Beautiful Bill — his debt-cutting legislation.

At the time, Musk wrote on social media: "I'm sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

In their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write, "Musk left out the fact that privately he had been complaining that the bill would harm his electric car company, Tesla."

Musk's comments seemed to sting Trump especially hard. According to the book, "When the President saw Musk’s post, he looked at it for several beats, an expression close to pensive crossing his face. 'They always leave me,' he finally said. 'They always do this. This is why I can’t have friends.'