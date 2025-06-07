Leading Trump Defector Reveals Brutal Truth Behind The Don and Elon Musk's Catty Feud — And How It Could Mark Only the Start of Tesla Boss' Life in Politics

The turning point between the two billionaires was Trump's recent comments on Musk's critique of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) — his debt-cutting legislation.

In a session with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump seemed to firmly distance himself from Musk, stating, "Elon and I had a great relationship", before he hesitated and added, "I don't know if we will anymore", foreshadowing the end of a political alliance.

Trump accused Musk of attacking his BBB purely to protect electric vehicle subsidies for Tesla. And Elon essentially called him a liar. The billionaire subsequently escalated the feud, implying on social media that the president is implicated in the "Epstein files", a bombshell claim that has set the internet ablaze with speculation and concern.

This prompted the president to suggest that Musk should be stripped of his multibillion-dollar government contracts.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump said on Truth Social.