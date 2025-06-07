Leading Trump Defector Reveals Brutal Truth Behind The Don and Elon Musk's Catty Feud — And How It Could Mark Only the Start of Tesla Boss' Life in Politics
Tensions between tech titan Elon Musk and Donald Trump have ignited a public feud that threatens to impact their respective legacies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just when many thought this unlikely duo of the world’s richest man and the president could weather any storm, the rift has heated up and appears to be irreparable, causing panic within political circles.
Musk Goes Scorched Earth
The turning point between the two billionaires was Trump's recent comments on Musk's critique of the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) — his debt-cutting legislation.
In a session with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump seemed to firmly distance himself from Musk, stating, "Elon and I had a great relationship", before he hesitated and added, "I don't know if we will anymore", foreshadowing the end of a political alliance.
Trump accused Musk of attacking his BBB purely to protect electric vehicle subsidies for Tesla. And Elon essentially called him a liar. The billionaire subsequently escalated the feud, implying on social media that the president is implicated in the "Epstein files", a bombshell claim that has set the internet ablaze with speculation and concern.
This prompted the president to suggest that Musk should be stripped of his multibillion-dollar government contracts.
"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump said on Truth Social.
The Reaction to the Rift
Republican Congressman Thomas Massie weighed in, expressing disbelief over the swirling accusations.
He explained: "Elon was never in this for EV tax credits; his dance with politicians has cost him way more money than it ever made him. And he knew that going in.
"So many politicians get into politics for their own personal benefit, and I think that's why they have a hard time imagining somebody like Elon judging a bill for what's good for his wallet instead of what's good for the country."
For many on Twitter, the notion that Musk was only involved for outright financial benefit feels far-fetched, as the businessman regularly emphasizes his commitment to innovative projects, regardless of the political implications.
Split in the Party
Trump supporters are reportedly grappling with their emotions, veering dangerously close to denial.
According to a political commentator, a segment of Twitter, dubbed "Muskians," are now navigating through the seven stages of grief, with several voices expressing disbelief that their "titan of industry" could engage in such a public spat.
The Republican grassroots is also bubbling with unrest, with traditionalists who once lauded Musk's entrepreneurial spirit now intertwined in the unpredictable war of words between the two billionaires.
Massie, who stands at the crossroads of Trump's MAGA base and Musk's followers, said: "I hope Elon stays engaged in politics. I think he's learning he needs to be involved in primary elections instead of the general elections, because not all Republicans are created equal."
Critics of the president seem to relish the conflict as they allege Musk's actions are indicative of a larger trend among Republican lawmakers who value profit over principle. However, the notion that a billionaire could disrupt party cohesion and sway elections with financial backing remains unsettling to many.