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Home > News > Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Unwanted White House Guest Revealed: First Lady Demanded Famous Visitor was Banned from Sleeping Over — But was Overruled by President

picture of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was against unwanted guest sleeping over at the White House, but was overruled by president.

June 23 2026, Updated 8:34 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump and First Lady Melania clashed over an unwanted guest at the White House, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Melania, 56, has reportedly always reacted favourably to visitors, but in this case her stance dramatically changed.

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Super-Rich Visitor Divides Trumps

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Source: MEGA

Elon Musk was the individual concerned.

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The writers of new bombshell book Regime Change, New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, allege the individual concerned was Elon Musk, who asked the president if he could sleep over.

While Trump, 80, gave then DOGE-head Musk, 54, the green light, Melania did not but was ultimately overruled, as the Tesla founder then spent several nights in the Lincoln Bedroom.

A passage from the book read: "Other nights he stayed with friends," before adding "though he also told associates he had taken to using a sleeping bag on the floor of his office in the Eisenhower Building."

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Regular Sleepovers

picture of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk bragged about his stays at the White House during press briefings.

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Musk himself would later brag about the sleepovers to a group of reporters. "Sometimes I stay at the White House," he told them, adding that he had stayed there "more than once."

In Musk's version of events, Trump had asked where he was staying as the pair were traveling aboard Air Force One.

When Musk replied that he didn’t know yet, Trump invited him to the White House and gave him a private tour, Musk claimed.

"The president's, very, very, I guess we're good friends and we'll be on Air Force One or Marine One and then he's like, 'Hey do you want to stay over?' and I’m like, 'Sure,'" Musk said in May 2025.

"And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom and… oh, this is cool," he continued.

"I didn’t request it, to be sure," Musk added.

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'He's Actually A Very Good Host'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The tech tycoon praised Trump's hosting skills.

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The world’s richest man also praised the president’s generosity as a host, telling reporters: "He'll actually call, like late at night, and say, like, ‘Oh, by the way, make sure you get some ice cream from the kitchen.'"

"I ate a whole tub of ice cream… Caramel, Häagen-Dazs," Musk said. "I mean, don’t tell RFK," he added.

"He's actually a very good host."

Musk would end up leaving his role as head of DOGE at the end of May, later going on to feud publicly with Trump and attack him for failing to release the Epstein files.

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picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania also clashed with Trump over creating the best bedroom at the White House.

RadarOnline.com recently told how Trump and Melenia became embroiled in a full-blown domestic war about who would have the better room in the White House.

The allegation once again came from Regime Change whose writers claim the president even stole gold fixtures in a separate bedroom to kit out his own space.

Haberman and Swan write: "In the early weeks of the new administration, items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the President's bedroom.

Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim.

"Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care.

"He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."

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