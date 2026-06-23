Melania Trump's Unwanted White House Guest Revealed: First Lady Demanded Famous Visitor was Banned from Sleeping Over — But was Overruled by President

Musk himself would later brag about the sleepovers to a group of reporters. "Sometimes I stay at the White House," he told them, adding that he had stayed there "more than once."

In Musk's version of events, Trump had asked where he was staying as the pair were traveling aboard Air Force One.

When Musk replied that he didn’t know yet, Trump invited him to the White House and gave him a private tour, Musk claimed.

"The president's, very, very, I guess we're good friends and we'll be on Air Force One or Marine One and then he's like, 'Hey do you want to stay over?' and I’m like, 'Sure,'" Musk said in May 2025.

"And then he gave me a tour of the Lincoln Bedroom and… oh, this is cool," he continued.

"I didn’t request it, to be sure," Musk added.