Donald Trump 'Furious' Situation Room Briefings with Top Aides Leaked to Reporters Behind Bombshell New Book

When excerpts from Regime Change were released, administration officials noticed that "verbatim" dialogue from meetings regarding Iran and the Epstein files was in the text.

None of the reporting has been disputed by the participants, quoted or not.

Axios wrote: "We hear President Trump is furious about the blow-by-blow accounts."

However, Haberman and Swan may have taken the same bit of license that Bob Woodward pioneered in political journalism – by piecing together dialogue from sources’ memories.

The Regime Change authors say they have conducted more than 1,000 interviews for their forthcoming book.

Among the most attention-grabbing passages is an account of Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ideas regarding regime change in Iran.