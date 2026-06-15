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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump 'Furious' Situation Room Briefings with Top Aides Leaked to Reporters Behind Bombshell New Book

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly 'furious' confidential conversations from the Situation Room are believed to have been been obtained by reporters for bombshell new book.

June 15 2026, Updated 8:08 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump is "furious" sensitive information obtained from the Situation Room is believed to have been leaked to New York Times reporters for a bombshell new book.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president's frustration over the security breach comes as insiders admit they have "no idea" which confidential exchanges inside the White House intelligence complex were recorded.

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'No Idea' Which Conversations Were Recorded

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Source: MEGA

Trump administration sources are in the dark surrounding which exchanges were tapped.

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NYT reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan may have secured audio from the meetings, including whether to attack Iran and discussions surrounding the Epstein Files, top White House officials fear.

Haberman and Swan directly quote Situation Room speakers in their forthcoming book Regime Change, which is about Trump's second term and includes very recent events.

An unnamed Trump administration source told Axios: "We're afraid some of our most sensitive conversations were being recorded... And we have no idea which ones."

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'None Of The Reporting Has Been Disputed'

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Neither Trump or the White House has disputed the recordings.

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When excerpts from Regime Change were released, administration officials noticed that "verbatim" dialogue from meetings regarding Iran and the Epstein files was in the text.

None of the reporting has been disputed by the participants, quoted or not.

Axios wrote: "We hear President Trump is furious about the blow-by-blow accounts."

However, Haberman and Swan may have taken the same bit of license that Bob Woodward pioneered in political journalism – by piecing together dialogue from sources’ memories.

The Regime Change authors say they have conducted more than 1,000 interviews for their forthcoming book.

Among the most attention-grabbing passages is an account of Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ideas regarding regime change in Iran.

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Marco Rubio's Outburst Leaked

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Marco Rubio's stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ideas regarding regime change in Iran was made public.

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According to the excerpt published by The New York Times, Rubio bluntly told colleagues: "In other words, it's bulls---."

The latest uproar comes as another excerpt from the book shines a spotlight on the administration's frantic internal efforts to contain political fallout surrounding the Epstein files.

In a lengthy New York Times Magazine preview, Haberman and Swan describe a series of meetings held inside the Situation Room where top officials debated how to respond to mounting public scrutiny.

According to the authors, Vice President J.D. Vance proposed releasing all available files related to Epstein as quickly as possible.

The book also claims Vance discussed what the authors described as an extraordinary public-relations strategy involving conservative commentator Tucker Carlson interviewing convicted Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

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Reporters behind bombshell book claimed Trump wanted Epstein scandal buried.

According to the excerpt, officials believed such an interview could potentially help if Maxwell stated that Trump had not engaged in wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Haberman and Swan write that Trump wanted the controversy buried and had become irritated whenever the subject arose.

The authors claim staff members largely avoided discussing the issue directly with the president, choosing instead to wrestle with the growing crisis among themselves.

The book further portrays deep tensions inside the Justice Department, with senior officials allegedly clashing over how to handle the politically damaging fallout.

One particularly striking passage quotes then-Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino expressing alarm over the controversy.

"This is going to be President Trump's Iran-contra," Bongino reportedly said, according to the authors.

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