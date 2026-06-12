Trump 'Shut Down' Assassination Investigation: Tucker Carlson Claims 'Hysterical' Ex-FBI Official Told Him Prez Ended Butler Shooting Case
June 12 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has dropped his latest bombshell, RadarOnline.com can reveal, now claiming that former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told him that it was President Trump who shut down the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt.
On Thursday, June 11, the former Fox News personality joined Mario Nawfal on his podcast and dropped the jaw-dropping claims.
'Dan Bongino Told Me That'
"I know that Trump shut down the investigation into Butler," Carlson claimed. "That is a fact. Dan Bongino told me that when he worked at the FBI. And Dan Bongino himself was terrified when I spoke to him in December..."
During the Butler July 2024 shooting, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing Trump, only to end up striking the president in the upper right ear. Attendee Corey Comperatore was shot and killed during the chaos.
Carlson then claimed he "accidentally came into possession of a lot of the social media posts that we were told didn't exist, that were posted by Thomas Crooks in the months and years before the shooting."
Carlson, 57, also claimed he reached out to Bongino, and the 51-year-old "became hysterical with me on the phone."
Dan Bongino Responds to Bombshell Claims
The conservator commentator recalled of the alleged conversation, "... When I brought this information to his attention, and he became a different person. He was clearly terrified... Ultimately, after a long series of text exchanges, which I still have, and phone conversations, he said, look, take it up with Trump. He's the one who shut down the investigation."
"I think it was the beginning of the second week in December," Carlson continued. "I have it written down. But that was the moment, and I realized, 'Oh wow, there's no good explanation for shutting down an investigation into your own attempted murder.' This is not what we've been told it was."
Bongino, who officially left his position in the FBI in January 2026, was quick to respond on his own show, blasting, "Nepo baby Tucker is lying."
He raged, Carlson's claims were "seriously one of the most delusional things" he'd ever seen," and added it was "totally, completely, made up."
Butler Assassination Attempt Staged?
Crooks was gunned down by a counter-sniper team from the United States Secret Service. Months later, in November 2025, the FBI concluded its investigation and revealed that Crooks had acted alone after interviewing several foreign and domestic individuals.
At the time, FBI Director Kash Patel and Bongino responded to theories that the shooting was staged or that a cover-up may have gone down.
"... We fully briefed the president, as a victim of this case, at the White House, providing him with all of the details of our investigation, and the president was satisfied with the results and where we left it," Patel had responded.
Meanwhile, Bongino declared, "We have reviewed this case over and over – looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president – there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."
Several more assassination attempts on the controversial politician's life would occur, including one by a man named Ryan Wesley Routh, who set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by the Secret Service and arrested.
"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you," Routh had written on a note addressed "to the world." Routh was sentenced to life behind bars.
Earlier this year, another attempt occurred after Cole Tomas Allen tried to take out Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but failed.