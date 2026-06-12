Trump 'Shut Down' Assassination Investigation: Tucker Carlson Claims 'Hysterical' Ex-FBI Official Told Him Prez Ended Butler Shooting Case

"I know that Trump shut down the investigation into Butler," Carlson claimed. "That is a fact. Dan Bongino told me that when he worked at the FBI. And Dan Bongino himself was terrified when I spoke to him in December..."

During the Butler July 2024 shooting, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing Trump, only to end up striking the president in the upper right ear. Attendee Corey Comperatore was shot and killed during the chaos.

Carlson then claimed he "accidentally came into possession of a lot of the social media posts that we were told didn't exist, that were posted by Thomas Crooks in the months and years before the shooting."

Carlson, 57, also claimed he reached out to Bongino, and the 51-year-old "became hysterical with me on the phone."