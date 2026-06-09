Tucker Carlson Claims Assassination Attempt on Trump Turned Him into 'Tool' For Israel — After Prez Slammed the 'Low IQ' Conservative in Heated Feud
June 9 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Tucker Carlson has just dropped his latest theory about Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time focused on the assassination attempt on the president in Butler, Pennsylvania.
During Monday's episode of his self-titled podcast, Carlson suggested Trump is now doing Israel's bidding, a sudden change in behavior following his 2024 campaign promises.
Trump Is an 'Enthusiastic Tool' for Israel
"... You can't make the argument that Trump was in favor of a regime change war with Iran since he was explicitly against a regime change war with Iran like for a decade," the former Fox News personality explained to his guest, HeadlineUSA's Ken Silva.
Carlson then noted, “He spent his campaign in the 2024 race arguing against regime change war, attacking people in favor of it – and then he launched it. "And not just launched it, but became this kind of, enthusiastic tool of the government of Israel."
"I mean, maybe those are all organic changes of heart, but he's never explained how or why, and the demarcation the change point, the pivot seems to be this shooting," the 57-year-old added, referring to the July 2024 shooting.
Carlson did not explain how the murder attempt turned Trump into an apparent pawn for Israel, but he previously claimed Israel was "in charge" of America, and the war with Iran was being "waged" on behalf of it.
Thomas Matthew Crooks Assassination Attempt Details
During the Butler shooting, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks came inches away from killing the 79-year-old, only to end up striking him in the upper right ear. However, attendee Corey Comperatore was shot and killed during the melee.
Crooks was killed by a counter-sniper team from the United States Secret Service. In November 2025, the FBI concluded its investigation and revealed that Crooks acted alone after interviewing several foreign and domestic individuals.
At the time, FBI Director Kash Patel and then-FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino responded to theories that the shooting was staged, or that a possible cover-up may have occurred.
"... We fully briefed the president, as a victim of this case, at the White House, providing him with all of the details of our investigation, and the president was satisfied with the results and where we left it," Patel declared.
'There Is No Cover-Up Here'
For his part, Bongino said, "We have reviewed this case over and over – looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president – there is no cover-up here. There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."
Two months after the Butler chaos, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh set up a "sniper's nest" on the fence at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course before he was stopped by Secret Service and arrested.
"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I am so sorry I failed you," Routh had written on a note addressed "to the world." Routh was sentenced to life behind bars earlier this year.
Another attempt then occurred earlier this year, after Cole Tomas Allen tried to take out the president during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
As for the feud between Trump and Carlson, it shows no end in sight. The former reality star has not been happy with the podcaster pushing back against the war in Iran, as he recently took to Truth Social to bash Carlson.
"Tucker is a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!" Trump said on April 17.
Carlson, who has branded Trump "incompetent," previously apologized for helping get Trump reelected, revealing he will be "tormented for a long time" over it.