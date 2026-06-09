Tucker Carlson Claims Assassination Attempt on Trump Turned Him into 'Tool' For Israel — After Prez Slammed the 'Low IQ' Conservative in Heated Feud

"... You can't make the argument that Trump was in favor of a regime change war with Iran since he was explicitly against a regime change war with Iran like for a decade," the former Fox News personality explained to his guest, HeadlineUSA's Ken Silva.

Carlson then noted, “He spent his campaign in the 2024 race arguing against regime change war, attacking people in favor of it – and then he launched it. "And not just launched it, but became this kind of, enthusiastic tool of the government of Israel."

"I mean, maybe those are all organic changes of heart, but he's never explained how or why, and the demarcation the change point, the pivot seems to be this shooting," the 57-year-old added, referring to the July 2024 shooting.

Carlson did not explain how the murder attempt turned Trump into an apparent pawn for Israel, but he previously claimed Israel was "in charge" of America, and the war with Iran was being "waged" on behalf of it.