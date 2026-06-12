EXCLUSIVE: How Kris Jenner Was Accused of Helping O.J. Simpson Get Away With Murder 'By Stashing Knife in Suitcase'
June 12 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Reality TV star Kris Jenner hid a bag containing the knife O.J. Simpson used to slaughter his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
We can reveal that's the shocking bombshell claim exposed in an explosive RadarOnline.com exclusive, which reveals Nicole's best friend may have been an unwitting accomplice in the brutal June 1994 Brentwood slayings that stunned America – and happened 32 years ago today.
Secret Bag Mystery Resurfaces
According to well-placed sources, Jenner stashed the bag – containing the six-inch murder weapon and other evidence – for her lawyer ex-husband, Robert Kardashian, who was part of O.J.'s legal "dream team."
In another staggering revelation, Goldman's sister, Kim, said Kardashian, who died eight years after O.J. beat the murder rap, instructed his heirs to turn over O.J.'s mysterious bag to Goldman's family in the event of his death.
But after Kardashian passed in 2003, the Goldmans never got it.
O.J.'s former manager, Norman Pardo, has told us the bag, wherever it is, "holds the key to solving the bloody murders."
Robert Kardashian's Decoy Bag Theory
As the Goldman family marks 32 years of grief, our investigation reveals Jenner, 70, may have unwittingly helped O.J. get away with murder.
In the aftermath of the murders, Kardashian was famously seen carrying a large Louis Vuitton garment bag, many suspected contained damning evidence.
But our investigator source said the knife was actually in a small $5,000 vintage Louis Vuitton briefcase.
"The big LV valise was actually a red herring," revealed the insider. "Robert, a lawyer and very smart guy and faithfully loyal to O.J., made a big show of carrying it, which set off wild speculation in the media."
But the big bag was really a decoy to cover the knife's real hiding place.
"Prosecutors believe the knife O.J. used to carry out the killings was likely a German stiletto with a bronze heel and a blade that measured more than six inches long and was hidden in the briefcase," according to another source.
We have seen a rare photo of what's believed to be the actual briefcase.
Taken after the slayings, it showed Kardashian holding it in the backseat of a car with O.J. at his side.
Kris Jenner Linked To Hidden Evidence
"Robert ended up putting the locked briefcase in a bigger bag and at some point gave that bag to Kris to hold," claimed the source.
With the key murder weapon safely hidden away, O.J. was acquitted in the criminal "Trial of the Century." Jenner was never called to testify, even though sources claimed she knew of the savage physical abuse Nicole endured at the hands of O.J.
O.J.'s former manager, Norman, told us the secret bag allegedly containing the murder weapon may have been stolen, noting there'd been some attempted burglaries at the homes of Jenner's daughters, Khloé and Kourtney.
The Case Still Haunts Families
Nicole and Goldman were stabbed to death in Los Angeles. After a nationally televised, low-speed police chase in a white Ford Bronco, O.J. was arrested.
In October 1995, following a heavily publicized eight-month trial, a jury acquitted him of the murders.
But in a 1997 civil trial, a jury found "The Juice" liable for the wrongful deaths of Brown and Goldman. He was ordered to pay $33.5million in damages to their families, though a large portion of this debt remains largely unsatisfied.
In September 2007, O.J. led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to steal sports memorabilia that he claimed was rightfully his. He was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison.
O.J. served nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada before being granted parole in 2017. He lived out his remaining years in Florida and Nevada before passing away.