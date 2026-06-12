EXCLUSIVE: How Kris Jenner Was Accused of Helping O.J. Simpson Get Away With Murder 'By Stashing Knife in Suitcase'

We can reveal that's the shocking bombshell claim exposed in an explosive RadarOnline.com exclusive, which reveals Nicole's best friend may have been an unwitting accomplice in the brutal June 1994 Brentwood slayings that stunned America – and happened 32 years ago today.

Reality TV star Kris Jenner hid a bag containing the knife O.J. Simpson used to slaughter his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman .

O.J.'s former manager, Norman Pardo, has told us the bag, wherever it is, "holds the key to solving the bloody murders."

But after Kardashian passed in 2003 , the Goldmans never got it.

In another staggering revelation, Goldman's sister, Kim, said Kardashian, who died eight years after O.J. beat the murder rap, instructed his heirs to turn over O.J.'s mysterious bag to Goldman's family in the event of his death.

According to well-placed sources, Jenner stashed the bag – containing the six-inch murder weapon and other evidence – for her lawyer ex-husband, Robert Kardashian , who was part of O.J.'s legal "dream team."

As the Goldman family marks 32 years of grief, our investigation reveals Jenner, 70, may have unwittingly helped O.J. get away with murder.

In the aftermath of the murders, Kardashian was famously seen carrying a large Louis Vuitton garment bag, many suspected contained damning evidence.

But our investigator source said the knife was actually in a small $5,000 vintage Louis Vuitton briefcase.

"The big LV valise was actually a red herring," revealed the insider. "Robert, a lawyer and very smart guy and faithfully loyal to O.J., made a big show of carrying it, which set off wild speculation in the media."

But the big bag was really a decoy to cover the knife's real hiding place.

"Prosecutors believe the knife O.J. used to carry out the killings was likely a German stiletto with a bronze heel and a blade that measured more than six inches long and was hidden in the briefcase," according to another source.

We have seen a rare photo of what's believed to be the actual briefcase.

Taken after the slayings, it showed Kardashian holding it in the backseat of a car with O.J. at his side.