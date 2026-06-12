'Top Gun: Maverick' Star James Handy's Cause of Death Revealed as Tragic New Details Emerge Surrounding Actor's Fatal Attack

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the 81-year-old was stabbed and also suffered "neck compression," which contributed to his death.

He was also stabbed in the torso and neck, where the spinal cord is connected to nerve roots.

Handy was found by cops badly wounded in his front yard, but still alive, after 911 was called.

The actor, who also appeared in NYPD Blue, 9-1-1 and NCIS: Los Angeles, was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gledhill allegedly walked away from the crime scene and was caught on Ring camera footage as he calmly walked by a neighbor's house.

Soon after, he was arrested by the police.