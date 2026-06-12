EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Eyes Massive $3.6Million Payday After Listing 4 Bedroom Bel Air Mansion for Nearly $9Million
June 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Sutton Stracke could be in line for a massive multimillion-dollar payday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has listed her four-bedroom Bel Air mansion for $8.995million, positioning herself to potentially pocket roughly $3.6million more than the $5.35million she paid for the property in 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The luxurious Georgian-style estate sits behind private gates on more than an acre of landscaped grounds and spans approximately 4,723 square feet. Along with its four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home boasts a championship tennis court, expansive entertaining spaces, and resort-style amenities that have made it one of the standout properties in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood.
Inside Sutton Stracke's Luxury Home
The listing is being represented by celebrity real estate agent and Million Dollar Listing star Josh Flagg, adding another Bravo connection to the high-profile sale.
For longtime viewers of RHOBH, the property has served as more than just a home. It has been featured throughout Stracke's time on the hit reality series, offering fans a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle that has become synonymous with the boutique owner and socialite.
Now, she's hoping to turn that investment into an impressive windfall.
Million Dollar Listing
Based on the current asking price, Stracke stands to make approximately $3.6million over her original purchase price before commissions, taxes, and other transaction costs are factored in.
The potential gain underscores the continued strength of Los Angeles' luxury real estate market, particularly in sought-after enclaves like Bel Air. Public listing records show the property was purchased in 2020 for $5.35million before returning to the market this week with an asking price just shy of $9million.
The home's classic architecture is paired with modern updates and sprawling outdoor spaces designed for entertaining, while mature landscaping and gated access provide the privacy many celebrity homeowners seek.
Fashion, Fine Art and Extravagant Home
Marketing materials highlight the estate's blend of timeless elegance and California luxury living, making it a rare offering in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods.
Stracke, who joined RHOBH in 2020, has become known for her love of fashion, fine art, and extravagant homes.
Before becoming a full-time Bravo personality, she built a reputation in the arts world and later opened her own concept boutique, while also raising her three children.
Whats Next For Sutton Stracke?
She has previously spoken candidly about her divorce from ex-husband, Christian Stracke, and the financial settlement of $350k per month that allowed her to maintain an affluent lifestyle, often surprising castmates and viewers with revelations about her wealth.
The decision to list the Bel Air mansion marks another chapter for the reality television star as fans speculate about what comes next.
Whether she is looking for a fresh start or simply capitalizing on the market, one thing is clear. If the property sells near its asking price, Sutton could walk away with a potential $3.6million payday and one of the most profitable real estate moves of her post-divorce life.