EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Eyes Massive $3.6Million Payday After Listing 4 Bedroom Bel Air Mansion for Nearly $9Million

Sutton Stracke could be in line for a massive multimillion-dollar payday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has listed her four-bedroom Bel Air mansion for $8.995million, positioning herself to potentially pocket roughly $3.6million more than the $5.35million she paid for the property in 2020, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The luxurious Georgian-style estate sits behind private gates on more than an acre of landscaped grounds and spans approximately 4,723 square feet. Along with its four bedrooms and six bathrooms, the home boasts a championship tennis court, expansive entertaining spaces, and resort-style amenities that have made it one of the standout properties in the exclusive Bel Air neighborhood.