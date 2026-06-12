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Home > True Crime > Florida

George Pino Boat Crash Horror: Bodycam Footage Captures Chaotic Aftermath of Sobbing Florida Developer's 2022 Wreck That Killed Teen Girl

George Pino looked on as jurors were shown bodycam video of his deadly boat crash.
Source: court TV, @lawandcrimetrials/youtube

George Pino looked on as jurors were shown bodycam video of his deadly boat crash.

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June 12 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

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Jurors determining the fate of an emotional Florida real estate developer on trial for homicide watched police bodycam video of the chaos after a boat he was piloting crashed, hurling his daughter's teenage friends overboard, RadarOnline.com can report.

George Pino was behind the wheel of that boat when it crashed, leading to the death of a 17-year-old and the paralysis of another teen.

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Deadly Boat Accident

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Lawyers showed footage from a responding officer who arrived amid the chaos.
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/youtube

Lawyers showed footage from a responding officer who arrived amid the chaos.

Pino and his wife were hosting several teenage girls on their boat for their daughter's 18th birthday party on September 4, 2022.

The 54-year-old was at the helm of the 29-foot vessel with 14 people on board when he crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. The boat capsized, and all the passengers, including several teens, were thrown into the water.

Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash. Katerina Puig, another passenger who was 18 at the time, was left permanently disabled.

As his trial continues, jurors were shown video from officer Robert Brutto arriving at the scene, as the daughter's friends screamed for help.

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First Responders Arrive

Two of the girls were lying in pain on the deck of the boat.
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/youtube

Two of the girls were lying in pain on the deck of the boat.

As soon as Brutto pulled up to the large boat, he found Puig and another girl, Isabella Rodriguez, lying in fetal positions on the deck after being severely injured.

According to reports, Brutto told jurors that Puig was unconscious and in bad shape. Her breathing was also labored, and she had a weak pulse.

The officer further noted she had fiberglass fragments from Pino's boat stuck in her hair.

Brutto radioed for Puig and Rodrigues to be medically transferred from the boat. Pino later boarded another boat back to shore.

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Source: @lawandcrimetrials/youtube

In another video, Pino can be heard telling an officer what he believed happened: "I said, 'Hey guys, watch out. Hold on, because I'm cutting into the wave, you guys are on the back, being tossed around. They were right on the back, and as soon as I said it, I was cutting through the wave and I looked at the wheel, I guess when we were on the waves, the wheel turned a little bit as I was coming back in, and I lost a little control back there. I turned, OK?"

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Pino's Emotional Outbursts

Pino has had a vast display of emotions inside the courtroom.
Source: @lawandcrimetrials/youtube

Pino has had a vast display of emotions inside the courtroom.

The trial has been marked by the high emotions Pinto has displayed in court, including at the start of his trial Monday, when Pino broke down in uncontrollable sobs during the opening arguments, leading the judge to send jurors home and cancel court for the day.

During defense attorney Howard Srebnick's opening statement, Pino's visible breakdown eventually became so overpowering that Prosecutor Laura Adams called for a delay, saying his behavior was "inappropriate" for jurors to witness.

When it was clear he couldn't be consoled, the judge dismissed the jury for the day and ended the session.

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No More Public Displays of Affection

Lucy Fernandez died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash.
Source: Our Lady of Lourdes Academy

Lucy Fernandez died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash.

Just a few days later, Pino was scolded by the judge for hugging and showing affection for his loved ones in court. During one pause in the proceedings, as the prosecutors and defense attorneys spoke to the judge in sidebar conferences, Pino was approached by acquaintances seated in the gallery and given hugs.

While that may seem like a nice gesture, prosecutors worried the sight could unfairly influence the jury.

Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez agreed, expressing her displeasure that people were "actually having physical contact and hugging Mr. Pino."

She slammed the affection as "absolutely unacceptable," while admonishing, "This is a court of law. We're not at a sporting event, not at a social event."

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