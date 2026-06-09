A Sea of Tears: Florida Developer George Pino, 54, Sobs Uncontrollably During Trial Over Deadly Boat Crash — As He Faces Decades Behind Bars
June 9 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
A prominent Florida real estate developer broke down in uncontrollable sobs during the opening arguments of his trial, RadarOnline.com can report, leading the judge to send jurors home and cancel court for the day.
George Pino is facing a manslaughter and a felony vessel homicide charge for the deadly boat crash that killed a 17-year-old girl while leaving another teen paralyzed.
Pino's Emotional Outburst Came at the Start of the Trial
Authorities say Pino and his wife were hosting several teenage girls on their boat for their daughter's 18th birthday party on September 4, 2022.
The 54-year-old was at the helm of the 29-foot vessel with 14 people on board when he crashed into a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. The boat capsized and all the passengers, including several teens, were thrown into the water.
Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash. Katerina Puig, another passenger who was 18 at the time, was left permanently disabled.
His trial began Monday, but was halted an hour in, when Pino became overly emotional during opening statements.
The Jury Was Dismissed for the Day
During defense attorney Howard Srebnick’s opening statement, Pino's visible breakdown eventually became so overpowering, Prosecutor Laura Adams called for a delay, saying his behavior was "inappropriate" for jurors to witness.
"Mr. Pino’s going to need to be able to control himself," Miami-Dade Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez said, adding "it’s not proper at all for the jury to be witnessing the emotional behaviors."
Pino stepped out to compose himself, but Srebnick told the judge he was concerned about his client's health. After a short recess, Miami Fire Rescue crews checked Pino out, and the judge ultimately agreed to dismiss the jury for the day.
The trial resumed Tuesday morning.
Officials Could Not Conclude If Alcohol Played a Part in the Crash
According to reports, Pino was piloting the 29-foot vessel back to the dock when he hit a channel marker, while speeding at around 50 miles per hour.
The developer allegedly said another boat came by, creating a big wake, and when he turned to check and make sure all of the girls were okay, he hit the marker.
All of the girls on the boat were friends of Pino's daughter. The boat crash knocked everyone out and tore a large hole in the side of the vessel, injuring 11 people. Six of them were taken to the hospital, where Fernandez would later die.
Court documents indicate that Pino consumed two beers on the day of the crash, but the state has "conceded that it cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that George Pino was alcohol-impaired when the collision occurred," the documents state.
Prosecutor's Opening Statements
Before his outburst, Adams was able to get through her opening statement, telling jurors: "In the aftermath of causing Lucy’s death, this defendant avoided accountability by telling the police a fabrication of how this boating crash occurred, and he maintained that falsehood long after the day of this tragedy."
"The evidence in this case, ladies and gentlemen, will show you this was not a mere accident or a momentary lapse in judgment. The evidence will show that Lucy is dead because the defendant failed to do the most basic things that rules of the water require."
If convicted, Pino faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.