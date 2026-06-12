Former Diddy Escort Blasts Cassie Ventura in Court Filing as He Claims Jailed Music Mogul's 'Freak-Offs' Left Him Traumatized

Howard, who was mentioned during Combs' s-x trafficking trial, sued both the music mogul and Ventura for alleged psychological and physical harm after participating in the famed freak off s-x parties. However, Ventura, 39, who first sued the disgraced rapper for similar allegations, claimed Howard was supportive of her after she came forward.

Ventura pushed back against Howard's allegations against her by submitting a text the former escort sent to her husband, Alex Fine.

In the text message, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

Howard added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f---ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--t I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm dam happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."

Further, he expressed he was "glad" she ended up receiving a payout from her own civil lawsuit against the rapper, which was settled one day after filing in 2023. He added, "I really want her to know please tell her Clayton says he's happy she made it out."