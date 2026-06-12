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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Former Diddy Escort Blasts Cassie Ventura in Court Filing as He Claims Jailed Music Mogul's 'Freak-Offs' Left Him Traumatized

A photo of P. Diddy and Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura was the star witness against Sean 'Diddy' Combs at his trial.

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June 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former escort, Clayton Howard, continued his battle against Cassie Ventura, alleging she caused him trauma, too.

Howard, who was mentioned during Combs' s-x trafficking trial, sued both the music mogul and Ventura for alleged psychological and physical harm after participating in the famed freak off s-x parties. However, Ventura, 39, who first sued the disgraced rapper for similar allegations, claimed Howard was supportive of her after she came forward.

In a new court filing, Howard claimed that wasn't quite so true, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Cassie Ventura Claims Clayton Howard Supported Her

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A photo of Cassie Ventura and P. Diddy
Source: MEGA

Ventura included a text message between Clayton Howard and Alex Fine.

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Ventura pushed back against Howard's allegations against her by submitting a text the former escort sent to her husband, Alex Fine.

In the text message, Howard wrote, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

Howard added, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f---ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into s--t I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm dam happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."

Further, he expressed he was "glad" she ended up receiving a payout from her own civil lawsuit against the rapper, which was settled one day after filing in 2023. He added, "I really want her to know please tell her Clayton says he's happy she made it out."

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Clayton Howard Claims Cassie Ventura Was Not Innocent

A photo of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Howard insisted Ventura was an active perpetrator.

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Howard didn't deny that he sent the message. However, he claimed it's wrong to conflate his empathy with a belief she was innocent in the whole fiasco.

He alleged Combs, 56, and Ventura engaged in sexual misconduct perpetrated against him together. Howard claimed that, while he believed Ventura was a victim, she was still allegedly a perpetrator, too.

"I have never stated [Ventura] was an innocent victim who played no role in," Howard said in his latest court response.

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Cassie Ventura Insists She Was Under Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Control

A photo of Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Ventura is believed to have organized the freak offs.

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Ventura claimed her organization of the freak-offs was under the control and oversight of Combs himself. Throughout the trial, she detailed the instructions he allegedly gave to her, including picking out escorts and paying them for their time and service.

She alleged they'd meet in hotel rooms with Combs often concealing his identity, especially in encounters with someone new.

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Convicted on Prostitution Charges

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A photo of P. Diddy
Source: MEGA

Combs was sentenced to 40 months of jail time.

Ventura was the first of a series of accusers to come forward against the Bad Boy CEO. Combs settled her lawsuit within 24 hours of filing with no admission of wrongdoing.

She later became the star witness in the criminal case against Combs. He was charged with s-x trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. The hitmaker was convicted only on the prostitution charges while the jury acquitted him on the others.

He was sentenced to 40 months of jail time, but may get early release.

Combs continues to deny all allegations against him, including complaints made in upwards of 100 civil lawsuits

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