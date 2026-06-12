EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Too Broke to Divorce' After '$100Million Split Deal Collapses'
June 12 2026, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET
As if things couldn't get any worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the cash-strapped couple has become so financially stretched that the staggering cost of a divorce could leave them "bankrupt," RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, are desperately scrambling to replace lost income streams after a string of high-profile setbacks, including the collapse of their $100 million Netflix deal, while persistent rumors of marital strain continue to dog the duo.
'Money Is a Huge Issue Right Now'
"It’s no secret that money is a huge issue for them right now. They are very leveraged," an insider noted about Sussex's dire finances.
"Trying to dismantle all of that, plus paying out all the legal fees for a divorce, would likely bankrupt them. This would be the worst possible time for them to split up."
The source continued, "They're both insisting that’s nowhere near happening [and] that things are great between them. Not a lot of people are buying that, though. There are too many cracks showing."
The Sussexes Have Had Limited Success Outside of the Royal Family
Harry and Markle made millions off the exclusive megabucks deals they signed with Netflix and Spotify after relocating to Montecito, California, following their dramatic royal exit in 2020.
Despite initially having success on the streamer with their toxic royal tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the duo failed to produce any interesting content that didn't involve trashing their royal relatives.
Spotify dropped the pair for lack of output in 2023, with head of talk strategy Bill Simmons labeling the couple "f------ grifters" on their way out the door. Netflix downgraded the duo's deal to a "first look" arrangement in August 2025.
The streamer gave Markle a shot at becoming a lifestyle influencer with her widely panned With Love, Meghan series and consumer brand partnership with her As Ever product line. The streamer axed the little-watched show in January and cut all ties with As Ever in March, in a devastating financial blow to the couple.
The Sussexes Have Very High Monthly Expenses With Little Money Coming In
The Sussexes bought their 9-bedroom, 16-bathroom home, Montetico mansion, for approximately $14.5million in the summer of 2020, before locking down their big-money deals.
They only put down $5million on their mortgage, with the remaining $9.5million still outstanding.
“They have that 16-bedroom house in Montecito, not to mention their security. They have a very high financial bar to meet every month," royal expert Hilary Fordwich noted of how money goes out the door very quickly for the couple.
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The pair are also at odds over Markle continuing to use their children, 7-year-old Archie and 5-year-old Lilibet, for clicks on her personal Instagram page
"The fact that a private moment like a trip to Disneyland with the kids had to be shared on social media is the exact sort of thing Harry hates," one insider revealed.
"The problem is that it’s part of the deal if Meghan is going to promote her brand and thereby put money in the bank account. This isn’t simply a case of, well, just don’t do it."
As a result, the spy warned, "They’re painted into a corner, so it’s got to be done, but it’s no secret it’s going over like a lead balloon with Harry. And that’s just one area where they are diametrically opposed."