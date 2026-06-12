EXCLUSIVE: Was O.J. Simpson Really Khloé Kardashian's Dad? How Reality Star Is Being 'Tortured' by Rampant Rumor On 32nd Anniversary of NFL Star's Double Killing
June 12 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian has been left distraught for years after being viciously trolled over long-running rumors she's the illegitimate daughter of O.J. Simpson – and sources now told RadarOnline.com the 32nd death anniversary of the disgraced footballer's ex-wife and pal Ron Goldman in a brutal double knife slaying has ripped open old wounds and sparked new demands her mom, Kris Jenner, comes clean about the rampant gossip.
While Simpson and the reality TV diva long denied hooking up, Hollywood sources have told us Khloé was conceived in a hot tub romp between the pair – and note she seems to share a remarkable physical resemblance to the football stud and his children.
Khloé Haunted By O.J. Rumors
"This topic has always caused Khloé a lot of stress because she learned from an early age her mom had a very wild past, and she heard all the talk about O.J. being her real father," an insider said.
Simpson, who was infamously acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman in his sensational 1995 criminal trial, died of cancer on April 10 at age 76.
Prior to his death, the widely despised gridiron great and Kris, now 70, were rumored to have hooked up, especially after the Kardashian momager admitted in her 2011 memoir she'd been unfaithful during her 13-year marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, an attorney who served on O.J.'s legal 'Dream Team.'
"Khloé doesn't really believe O.J. Simpson is her father," our spy said. "But there are other issues and questions that have really troubled her, including talk about Alex Roldan, a hairdresser who was very close to her mom."
In a 2009 episode of the Kardashian clan's reality show, Khloé, 41, voiced concerns about whether she was adopted since she looks nothing like her sisters. Meanwhile, others have noticed a strong resemblance between her and O.J.'s kids.
Questions About Her Real Father
But Khloé has consistently denied the rumor that O.J. Simpson is her biological father, affirming her dad is the late Robert Kardashian Sr..
While she previously expressed frustration and hurt over the persistent gossip, she has since shifted to openly joking about the theory.
Her public responses over the years have spanned several different phases.
On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé told her 'momager' Kris: "I don't care what they're saying... my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is (Caitlyn) Jenner."
She firmly stated she felt no need to satisfy public curiosity with medical records, declaring: "I don't need someone to tell me who my family is... I don't need a DNA test to prove who my father is."
Khloé Fires Back At Critics
In 2018, after welcoming her daughter True, a social media user commented on the baby's appearance, "proves O.J. Simpson is Khloé's."
Khloé directly shut down the comment by writing online: "I mean… her dad is Black silly. That's why she's Black babe," referring to True's biological father, Tristan Thompson.
On a November 2025 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed she had anonymously purchased Robert Kardashian Sr.'s old inscribed Bible from O.J. Simpson's estate auction.
When Khloé complained the estate should have just given it to them, Kim quipped, "Well, it's questionable between which one – between O.J. and dad."
Khloé laughed and leaned into the joke, replying: "Both of my dads – give it to me!"
Later in the episode, when Kylie Jenner asked if the handwriting in the Bible belonged to Robert, Khloé joked, "No, that's my other dad's, O.J.'s."
Both Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson himself heavily denied the rumor, with Simpson stating multiple times he never had a romantic relationship with Kris and that Khloé was not his child.