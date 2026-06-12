EXCLUSIVE: Was O.J. Simpson Really Khloé Kardashian's Dad? How Reality Star Is Being 'Tortured' by Rampant Rumor On 32nd Anniversary of NFL Star's Double Killing

"This topic has always caused Khloé a lot of stress because she learned from an early age her mom had a very wild past, and she heard all the talk about O.J. being her real father," an insider said.

Simpson, who was infamously acquitted of killing his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ronald Goldman in his sensational 1995 criminal trial, died of cancer on April 10 at age 76.

Prior to his death, the widely despised gridiron great and Kris, now 70, were rumored to have hooked up, especially after the Kardashian momager admitted in her 2011 memoir she'd been unfaithful during her 13-year marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, an attorney who served on O.J.'s legal 'Dream Team.'

"Khloé doesn't really believe O.J. Simpson is her father," our spy said. "But there are other issues and questions that have really troubled her, including talk about Alex Roldan, a hairdresser who was very close to her mom."

In a 2009 episode of the Kardashian clan's reality show, Khloé, 41, voiced concerns about whether she was adopted since she looks nothing like her sisters. Meanwhile, others have noticed a strong resemblance between her and O.J.'s kids.