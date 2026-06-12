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Home > News > UAP Disclosure

Creepy UFO Files Drop: Feds Spot 'Mother Orbs' Near 'Sensitive National Security Site' as Sighting Leaves Witnesses in Awe

The new UFO files drop is filled with eerie sightings.
Source: unsplash; Magnific

The new UFO files drop is filled with eerie sightings.

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June 12 2026, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET

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Federal officials are said to have spotted disturbing orbs in the sky over Cheyenne Mountain near Colorado Springs, Colorado, RadarOnline.com can reveal, a sighting that left witnesses in awe and confused.

On Friday, June 12, the Pentagon released a new batch of videos and documents related to UFOs. It is the third drop since President Trump ordered Pete Hegseth and his department to begin releasing all the eerie and creepy information to the public.

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Photo of Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

A new batch of UFO-related files were dropped on June 12, after President Trump ordered Pete Hegseth to release them.

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'Silent' Orbs Spotted Over 'Sensitive National Security Site'

One report detailed an eerie sighting near a 'sensitive national security site.'
Source: Department of War

One report detailed an eerie sighting near a 'sensitive national security site.'

One particular sighting included in the new drop features several federal officials who witnessed terrifying orbs near what was described as a "sensitive national security site" in October 2023, over two days.

The report by the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) described what the agents saw as "orbs launching other orbs."

The report explains, "Reporters described the orange 'mother orbs' as appearing for one or two seconds, releasing a cluster of two to four red 'orbs,' and subsequently disappearing. The reporters characterized the behavior of the red 'orbs' as anomalous, describing varied kinematic profiles including seemingly coordinated horizontal motion and apparent changes in altitude."

According to witnesses, the orbs were "silent" and remained in the sky for hours before disappearing.

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'Never Seen Anything That Color of Red Before'

Other sightings were included in the third drop, including these mysterious lights filmed by a couple.
Source: Department of War

Other sightings were included in the third drop, including these mysterious lights filmed by a couple.

The sighting was "sufficiently anomalous to warrant continued investigation," the report notes. However, no proof, such as "video footage, photographic imagery, or other technical data during the incident," was collected.

"Artistic interpretations" were included in the files to show what the federal officials may have seen on that evening.

Other observers who spotted the orbs also spoke with a bureau agent, who described the sighting as a "brilliant and beautiful" red sphere, and made clear they had never "seen anything that color of red before."

AARO offered up explanations for the orbs, including a military aircraft dispensing flares, as what was described would have "aligned with those of certain US military technologies."

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Couple Witnesses 'Brilliant Red Sphere'

Another detailed a 2022 UAP incident near Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Source: Department of War

Another detailed a 2022 UAP incident near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Also in the files was a video from 2025, in which "an eyewitness observed an intense bright light in their backyard as they parked their car upon returning home from work."

According to a government report, the light was hovering about 25 feet off the ground, below a tree line about 90 feet away from the couple who shot the footage.

"The spouse also witnessed the light, describing it as a 'brilliant red sphere' about one meter in diameter," the report notes. "The center of the red sphere appeared to be a white plasma 'sun' about the size of a basketball.

"The orb slowly rose and moved to the left, and both eyewitnesses observed a second, identical orb, hovering above the other orb."

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Pete Hegseth Speaks Out on Drop

Photo of Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth labeled the release of the files proof of Trump's 'unprecedented transparency.'

According to the report, "the orbs moved westward together above a nearby tree line. The witnesses described the orbs' motion as silent and smooth, and as moving in tandem as though they were flying in formation or tethered together."

"As the orbs moved out of sight, both eyewitnesses saw them appear to merge," the report details.

Following the first UFO drop, Hegseth explained, "...These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency."

The former Fox News personality's department added, "The American people have asked for more transparency on these topics, and President Trump is delivering..."

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