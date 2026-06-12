Creepy UFO Files Drop: Feds Spot 'Mother Orbs' Near 'Sensitive National Security Site' as Sighting Leaves Witnesses in Awe

On Friday, June 12, the Pentagon released a new batch of videos and documents related to UFOs . It is the third drop since President Trump ordered Pete Hegseth and his department to begin releasing all the eerie and creepy information to the public.

Federal officials are said to have spotted disturbing orbs in the sky over Cheyenne Mountain near Colorado Springs, Colorado, RadarOnline.com can reveal, a sighting that left witnesses in awe and confused.

A new batch of UFO-related files were dropped on June 12, after President Trump ordered Pete Hegseth to release them.

One particular sighting included in the new drop features several federal officials who witnessed terrifying orbs near what was described as a "sensitive national security site" in October 2023, over two days.

The report by the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) described what the agents saw as "orbs launching other orbs."

The report explains, "Reporters described the orange 'mother orbs' as appearing for one or two seconds, releasing a cluster of two to four red 'orbs,' and subsequently disappearing. The reporters characterized the behavior of the red 'orbs' as anomalous, describing varied kinematic profiles including seemingly coordinated horizontal motion and apparent changes in altitude."

According to witnesses, the orbs were "silent" and remained in the sky for hours before disappearing.