Tyler Robinson Evidence Nightmare: Lawyers for Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Accuse Prosecutors of 'Violating Restrictions' After Pushing Bullet Claim
June 12 2026, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson, the man accused of murdering Charlie Kirk, is back in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and his lawyers want prosecutors to pay big time.
Defense attorneys are hoping prosecutors are held in contempt after comments they made in the media about a bullet fragment recovered from the right-wing activist's body.
Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Rips Prosecution
According to Robinson's legal team, prosecutors went on a "media tour" to touch on expert reports about the bullet. Now, the defense is claiming those comments violated restrictions imposed by Judge Tony Graf against speaking about the case outside of the courtroom.
Earlier this year, Robinson's lawyers filed a motion to postpone his preliminary hearing, noting In that motion, they noted that an original report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) "indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."
At the time, the filing mentioned the ATF firearm analyst's testimony could be used as "exculpatory evidence."
"Again, until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has had them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it," the defense raged.
The Hunt for Tyler Robinson
However, prosecutors claimed they had a right to correct misinformation from Robinson's team about the inconclusive, preliminary finding.
While the defense did not reveal what should happen to the prosecutors if it is found they violated restrictions imposed by the judge, they previously pointed to another case where the death penalty was taken off the table due to contempt.
Prosecutors are believed to be seeking a death sentence if Robinson is convicted, after Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. The judge Graf said he will issue his decision about the possible contempt at a future date.
According to prosecutors, Robinson drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk. He was then turned over to authorities by his dad, Matt, after he recognized his own dad's rifle in the images released by police amid a manhunt.
Robinson's grandfather had given the 22-year-old the rifle as a gift before he allegedly used it to gun down the conservative podcaster, according to authorities.
Meanwhile, there has been at least one person in Robinson's corner through it all: Candace Owens, who has bashed Kirk's widow, Erika, for months.
After the defense team's filing, Owens raged on X, "Where are all my neocons who have been 'overwhelmed' by the non-existent evidence against Tyler Robinson?"
"You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Hope the money was worth your soul," she added.
Owens later claimed in the comments section, "And the other part no one wants to discuss that about 7 sets of prints were found on the gun, which the bomb dogs did not find, which means – it wasn't fired at all."
Robinson’s preliminary hearing is set for July 6-10.