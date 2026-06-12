Tyler Robinson Evidence Nightmare: Lawyers for Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect Accuse Prosecutors of 'Violating Restrictions' After Pushing Bullet Claim

According to Robinson's legal team, prosecutors went on a "media tour" to touch on expert reports about the bullet. Now, the defense is claiming those comments violated restrictions imposed by Judge Tony Graf against speaking about the case outside of the courtroom.

Earlier this year, Robinson's lawyers filed a motion to postpone his preliminary hearing, noting In that motion, they noted that an original report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) "indicates that the ATF was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson."

At the time, the filing mentioned the ATF firearm analyst's testimony could be used as "exculpatory evidence."

"Again, until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has had them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it," the defense raged.