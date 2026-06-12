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Home > Royals News > Prince William

Prince William's Ruthless Royal Purge: Future King Wants to Be 'Rid of the Yorks' Despite Princess Beatrice's Wedding Welcome

Photo of Prince William, York family
Source: MEGA

'Ruthless' Prince William wants to be 'rid' of the York family, according to insiders.

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June 12 2026, Updated 3:45 p.m. ET

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Despite exchanging what appeared to be a warm greeting with cousin Princess Beatrice at Peter Phillips' wedding, insiders claim Prince William remains determined to keep his distance from her scandal-tainted branch of the royal family and wants little to do with the Yorks moving forward, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ruthless" William, 44, is said to be eager to be "rid" of the Yorks altogether after the years of embarrassment Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson brought to the monarchy through their links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

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Prince William 'Wanted Nothing to Do With' Prinecss Eugenie After Wedding Greeting

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Photo of Prince William, Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Prince William greeted Princess Beatrice at cousin Peter Phillips' wedding.

"My reporting is that Beatrice got a very quick peck on the cheek, and then he wanted nothing to do with her," royal insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast about William's greeting of the 37-year-old princess at their cousin's June 6 nuptials.

The moment of seeming reconciliation was taken by some royal fans as a sign that the Prince of Wales is slowly warming up to Beatrice and Eugenie again after their dad was stripped of his titles and exiled from royal life in October 2025. However, Shuter warned against reading too much into it.

"I have people who were at the wedding, and they said that it was a moment, and Beatrice was thrilled to have William's approval, but that was more to do with respect for his dad," the longtime Hollywood insider shared, referring to how the heir to the throne's father, King Charles III, still has a "soft spot" for his nieces.

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Photo of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Source: MEGA

King Charles has paid for the York sisters' rent at royal palaces for the past decade, according to reports.

William's church greeting to Beatrice came after reports surfaced that 77-year-old Charles has been paying for her rent at the St. James's Palace apartment, as well as Eugenie's Kensington Palace cottage, for the past decade, despite neither princess being a working member of the royal family.

While the king still has enduring affection for his brother's daughters, the same can't be said of his son.

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Prince William's 'Ruthless' Attitude Toward the York Family

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William has long been critical of ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, even before their royal purge.

"William's ruthless," Shuter shared, noting that he "wants rid of the Yorks. He has no time for his uncle, the disgraced former Prince Andrew. He has no time for Sarah Ferguson, and he is frosty to these two princesses."

The longtime celebrity publicist dished, "If this were up to William, the Yorks would be over. And when William is king, he won't be paying their rent. I absolutely guarantee you."

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How Prince William Feels About Princess Beatrice Versus Princess Eugenice

Photo of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Prince William isn't warm with either sister but is said to favor Beatrice over Eugenie, who is 'Team Prince Harry.'

While Beatrice got a moment with William at the wedding, he didn't appear to interact with Eugenie, and Shuter said there's a big reason behind that, as she's proved herself to be "Team" Prince Harry by visiting her cousin and his wife, Meghan Markle, at their Montecito, California home.

"His problem with Eugenie is that she's one who's close to Harry. So, out of the two sisters, if William had to pick one, and to be honest, he's not that keen on either, but if he had to pick one, it would be Beatrice. Eugenie, she's team Harry," Shuted explained.

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