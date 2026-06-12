Prince William's Ruthless Royal Purge: Future King Wants to Be 'Rid of the Yorks' Despite Princess Beatrice's Wedding Welcome

"My reporting is that Beatrice got a very quick peck on the cheek, and then he wanted nothing to do with her," royal insider Rob Shuter dished on Maureen Callahan's The Nerve podcast about William's greeting of the 37-year-old princess at their cousin's June 6 nuptials.

The moment of seeming reconciliation was taken by some royal fans as a sign that the Prince of Wales is slowly warming up to Beatrice and Eugenie again after their dad was stripped of his titles and exiled from royal life in October 2025. However, Shuter warned against reading too much into it.

"I have people who were at the wedding, and they said that it was a moment, and Beatrice was thrilled to have William's approval, but that was more to do with respect for his dad," the longtime Hollywood insider shared, referring to how the heir to the throne's father, King Charles III, still has a "soft spot" for his nieces.