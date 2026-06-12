UFO Files Bombshell: Eerie New Videos Released Show 'Brilliant Red Spheres' Hovering Over U.S. Backyards

The latest release includes 53 documents from multiple government agencies, along with videos and images of "artistic interpretations" of the reported sightings uploaded to the government's UFO website.

And while previous file dumps have primarily featured videos and accounts from military cameras and sources, the new footage comes from civilian eyewitnesses on the ground.

One video from 2025 seems to have stirred the most speculation. According to the new files, "an eyewitness observed an intense bright light in their backyard as they parked their car upon returning home from work."

The exact location of the sighting is being kept a secret, but there are reports the images come from a secluded pond somewhere in the Northeast.