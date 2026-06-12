UFO Files Bombshell: Eerie New Videos Released Show 'Brilliant Red Spheres' Hovering Over U.S. Backyards
June 12 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
The Pentagon has released perhaps its clearest look yet at unidentified flying objects hovering in the night sky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
New photos and videos of unexplained phenomena were released Friday, June 12, as part of the latest trove of previously classified government documents on the possibility of extraterrestrial life.
Bright Lights in the Sky
The latest release includes 53 documents from multiple government agencies, along with videos and images of "artistic interpretations" of the reported sightings uploaded to the government's UFO website.
And while previous file dumps have primarily featured videos and accounts from military cameras and sources, the new footage comes from civilian eyewitnesses on the ground.
One video from 2025 seems to have stirred the most speculation. According to the new files, "an eyewitness observed an intense bright light in their backyard as they parked their car upon returning home from work."
The exact location of the sighting is being kept a secret, but there are reports the images come from a secluded pond somewhere in the Northeast.
Eyewitness Accounts of the Unexplained Orbs
According to an accompanying government report, the light was hovering approximately 25 feet off the ground, below a tree line about 90 feet away from the videographer and his wife.
"The spouse also witnessed the light, describing it as a 'brilliant red sphere' about one meter in diameter," the report details. "The center of the red sphere appeared to be a white plasma 'sun' about the size of a basketball.
"The orb slowly rose and moved to the left, and both eyewitnesses observed a second, identical orb, hovering above the other orb."
The report continues: "As the eyewitness began recording, the orbs moved westward together above a nearby tree line. The witnesses described the orbs' motion as silent and smooth, and as moving in tandem as though they were flying in formation or tethered together.
"As the orbs moved out of sight, both eyewitnesses saw them appear to merge."
Government Agents Describe 'Red Lights'
Among the newly declassified documents is an internal discussion among government special agents concerning a series of strange events in the Western U.S. in October 2023.
One agent said the sightings began with "weird lights moving along in groups miles away." Another said red lights "accelerated instantly and maneuvered with perfect, smooth coordination into a horizontal formation."
A third person described at least five instances of small orbs "being hatched from the larger, very bright orange light," while a fourth person compared the sight to "grapes being expelled from a basketball."
One of the shocked agents reportedly declared to the others, "Are you seeing this?"
Trump Promised Transparency
This is now the third release of previously secret Pentagon files, after President Trump promised to be more transparent about the government's knowledge of extraterrestrial phenomena.
Trump's original order called for the release of "government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs)."
"The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly," the Pentagon announced in a statement posted to X.
"The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required."