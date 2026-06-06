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EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Aliens Among Us! Pentagon Files Revealed FOUR Different Races Discovered

entagon files reveal four alleged alien races among us
Source: STEPHEN LEONARDI/PEXELS

Pentagon files reportedly detail four alleged alien races and claims of hidden encounters.

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June 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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We are not alone. RadarOnline.com can reveal four distinct alien life forms have been recovered from crashed UFOs, according to a former CIA-funded researcher.

"People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four separate types," declared Dr. Hal Puthoff, a respected UFO investigator and Stanford-trained quantum physicist.

"I have not had direct access to that, but I believe the people I talked to."

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Experts Claim Multiple Alien Species

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Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch told Congress that the U.S. government possesses recovered 'non-human biologics.'
Source: DANIE FRANCO/ UNSPLASH

Former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch told Congress that the U.S. government possesses recovered 'non-human biologics.'

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The shocking claims of Dr. Puthoff – a former adviser to the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP) – follow statements that the U.S. government has held "non-human biologics" retrieved from UFO crash sites.

Those sensational claims were made by former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch when he testified before Congress in 2023.

The biological life forms pulled from wrecked, downed or crashed UFOs are categorized as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians, according to Dr. Eric Davis, a longtime collaborator of Puthoff's and his former AAWSAP colleague.

According to intelligence reports, each alien species has a humanoid appearance with two arms and legs, Davis claimed.

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Experts Detail Alleged Alien Appearance

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Dr. Eric Davis claimed recovered UFO life forms are categorized as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians.
Source: FRANZ ROOS/UNSPLASH

Dr. Eric Davis claimed recovered UFO life forms are categorized as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians.

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Nordics and Reptilians are human-sized at roughly six feet tall, Davis said at an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Fund meeting in 2025.

Nordics are the most human-like creatures and closely resemble the people of northern Europe, he said.

Reptilians are scaly-skinned lizard-like creatures with human limbs and long tails that walk upright, according to speculation by UFO experts.

Grays are similar to creatures in the sci-fi classic Close Encounters of the Third Kind – small and short in stature with big eyes and no hair.

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Bush Allegedly Knew Aliens Existed

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At a 2025 UAP Disclosure Fund meeting, Eric Davis described Nordics as the most human-like alleged alien species.
Source: JOSHUA COLEMAN ON UNSPLASH

At a 2025 UAP Disclosure Fund meeting, Eric Davis described Nordics as the most human-like alleged alien species.

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Insectoids are bug-like humanoids that are sometimes referred to as Mantoids because they resemble praying mantis, UFO experts believe.

Shockingly, late President George H.W. Bush apparently knew aliens exist, according to the documentary The Age of Disclosure.

In the documentary, a federal official claimed Bush told him that an alien made contact with humans at a secretive New Mexico air base in 1964.

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Bush Allegedly Learned Of Contact

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The documentary 'The Age of Disclosure' includes claims that George H.W. Bush was told of alleged alien contact at Holloman Air Force Base.
Source: MEGA

The documentary 'The Age of Disclosure' includes claims that George H.W. Bush was told of alleged alien contact at Holloman Air Force Base.

Davis, an astrophysicist and scientific adviser on the now defunct Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, claimed Bush revealed details of contact between the military and an alien creature at Holloman Air Force Base.

Bush said three spaceships approached the base and an ET emerged from one ship and "interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," Davis claimed.

According to Davis, when Bush "asked for more details, he was told that he did not have a need-to-know."

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