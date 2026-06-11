Sobbing Florida Developer George Pino, 54, Scolded by Judge for Hugging Loved Ones During Trial — As He Faces Decades Behind Bars for Teen's Death in Boat Crash

A Florida real estate developer who broke down in tears at the start of his manslaughter trial has been scolded by a judge for hugging and showing affection for his loved ones in court, RadarOnline.com can report. George Pino was scolded for his public displays of affection, which were witnessed by jurors and others in the courtroom.

Article continues below advertisement

George Pino's High Emotions

Source: courtv Pino was scolded by the judge for hugging people in the gallery.

Pino is facing a manslaughter and a felony vessel homicide charge after he was involved in a deadly boat crash that took the life of his daughter's 17-year-old friend while leaving another teen paralyzed. The businessman has been an emotional mess inside the courtroom since his trial got underway earlier this week, including new testimony and the photos were introduced as evidence on Thursday, June 11. During one pause in the proceedings, as the prosecutors and defense attorneys spoke to the judge in sidebar conferences, Pino was approached by acquaintances seated in the gallery and given hugs. While that may seem like a nice gesture, prosecutors worried the sight could unfairly influence the jury. Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez agreed, expressing her displeasure that people were "actually having physical contact and hugging Mr. Pino." She slammed the affection as "absolutely unacceptable," while admonishing, "This is a court of law. We're not at a sporting event, not at a social event."

Article continues below advertisement

Warnings from the Judge

Source: court tv The real estate developer was instructed to keep his contact confined to his attorneys,

Prosecutor Laura Adams agreed with the judge's interpretation and let her know the defendant had already been warned about controlling his emotions. "Even though he has heard me ask multiple times last week and this week not to engage in public displays of affection, especially when a jury is around, he continues to do it. He allows it to happen," Adams said, while recommending Pino be talked to personally. "I understand the court admonishing the people that are in the room, but the main person who should be admonished is the man who’s allowing it to happen, which is the defendant." Mendez turned her attention to Pino and warned him not to engage in physical contact with anyone and to restrict himself to writing notes to his attorneys.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Law&CrimeTrials/youtube Pino broke down in tears at the start of his trial.

The tongue-lashing came after another incident at the start of his trial Monday, when Pino broke down in uncontrollable sobs during the opening arguments, leading the judge to send jurors home and cancel court for the day. During defense attorney Howard Srebnick's opening statement, Pino's visible breakdown eventually became so overpowering that Prosecutor Laura Adams called for a delay, saying his behavior was "inappropriate" for jurors to witness. "Mr. Pino's going to need to be able to control himself," Miami-Dade Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez said, adding, "it's not proper at all for the jury to be witnessing the emotional behaviors."

A Life Cut Short

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Our Lady of Lourdes Academy Lucy Fernandez died from drowning following injuries she sustained in the crash.