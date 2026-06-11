Vance Boelter Avoids Death Penalty as He Pleads Guilty to the Murder of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Her Husband Following Horrific Crime at Couple's Home

The 58-year-old, who pretended to be a police officer to commit the crime, had fled following the bloody crime, leading to a huge manhunt.

Vance Boelter has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Thursday, June 11, Boelter appeared in U.S. district court in Minneapolis and admitted to two counts of murder, according to court records.

He also confessed to shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, and attempting to gun down the couple's daughter, Hope. Boelter also pleaded guilty to other charges, including stalking the pair and a firearms offense.

While the disturbed man will not be put on death row, he was instead sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison plus 40 years.

The tragic night occurred on June 14, 2025, as Boelter drove to the Hoffmans' house first in a vehicle made to look like a police squad car. He also wore a fake police uniform, as well as a silicone mask over his head to conceal his identity.