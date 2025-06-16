Minnesota Shooting Latest: SECOND 'Hit-List' Found at Home of 'Assassin' Vance Boelter After Democrat Bloodbath
A second "hit list" has been found at the home of "assassin" Vance Boelter after the Democrat bloodbath.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 57-year-old suspect was arrested and charged on Sunday night for killing Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and wounding Democratic State Senator John Hoffman over the weekend.
A Second 'Hit List'
According to reports, a second hit list was found inside Boelter's home just hours after the brutal killings.
On Saturday morning, authorities suggested the suspect was motivated to kill the two Democrats because they support abortion rights after police discovered a hit list of about 70 people in his car.
The list allegedly included many Democrats and figures with ties to Planned Parenthood or the abortion rights movement, according to CNN.
The second hit list was found in his home, and it included more than a dozen new names.
Hours after the double homicide, Boelter's car, which was a Buick, was located in Faxon Township and inside of the vehicle was a cowboy hat – which allegedly was the same one he was seen wearing in images released by the FBI.
Also inside his vehicle, according to reports, were three AK-47 assault rifles and a 9mm handgun.
The Arrest
Boetler was arrested late Sunday night after making a massive mistake while on the run following the shooting of the two lawmakers at their Minnesota homes, which authorities called a "targeted attack."
According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the suspect was seen passing a trail camera in a rural town in Sibley County after two full days on the run.
Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said: "Most of the search had concluded then. But the trail cam picture alerted SWAT teams to go to the area, search a perimeter and with the help of drones, identify his location."
He said Boelter tried to avoid being arrested for about an hour after, but eight SWAT teams crawled in ditches to enclose him, and he "eventually surrendered peaceably."
The Sibley County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Boelter "verbally" identified himself to authorities, and no force was required to handcuff the suspect, who was armed at the time.
The Charges
Following his arrest, Boelter was slapped with new federal charges after what police described as the "largest manhunt" in the state's history.
He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court.
In addition, Boelter is facing second-degree murder charges filed in Heppein County, where he is accused of killing Hortman and her husband early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis.
Just miles away, he is also accused of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their Champlin home in a very similar attack – and both are reportedly recovering.
On Monday, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced it intends to file first-degree murder charges against Boelter.
Boelter's bail was set at $5 million and he is now facing life in prison.