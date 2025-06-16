Minnesota Shooting Latest: SECOND 'Hit-List' Found at Home of 'Assassin' Vance Boelter After Democrat Bloodbath

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 57-year-old suspect was arrested and charged on Sunday night for killing Democratic State Representative Melissa Hortman and wounding Democratic State Senator John Hoffman over the weekend.

A second "hit list" has been found at the home of "assassin" Vance Boelter after the Democrat bloodbath.

Police believe the two Democrats were targeted.

According to reports, a second hit list was found inside Boelter's home just hours after the brutal killings.

On Saturday morning, authorities suggested the suspect was motivated to kill the two Democrats because they support abortion rights after police discovered a hit list of about 70 people in his car.

The list allegedly included many Democrats and figures with ties to Planned Parenthood or the abortion rights movement, according to CNN.

The second hit list was found in his home, and it included more than a dozen new names.

Hours after the double homicide, Boelter's car, which was a Buick, was located in Faxon Township and inside of the vehicle was a cowboy hat – which allegedly was the same one he was seen wearing in images released by the FBI.

Also inside his vehicle, according to reports, were three AK-47 assault rifles and a 9mm handgun.