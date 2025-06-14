Two Democratic Minnesota Lawmakers Shot in Their Homes by Impostor Police Officer — Suspect Still at Large
Two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses were violently shot in their homes early Saturday morning by a gunman posing as a police officer — and he is still on the run, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in her own home in Brooklyn Park, while fellow DFL member Sen. John Hoffman was attacked just eight miles away in Champlin.
The Shootings
According to reports, the assailant was dressed in black body armor, concealing a blue shirt and blue pants — a disguise that has put both law enforcement and the public on high alert. The violence erupted around 2 a.m. on June 14 at Hoffman's residence, as he and an unidentified woman faced multiple gunshot wounds. Afterward, the violent intruder moved on to Hortman's home. At this moment, the extent of their injuries remains undisclosed, as officials have yet to confirm the identities of the victims. However, Mounds View Mayor Zach Lindstrom wasted no time identifying Hoffman and Hortman as the targets of the brutal attack. Lindstrom took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said: "I'm just learning of the events that took place last night due to getting a safety alert for elected officials. I never thought we'd be here. My prayers are with the Hortman and Hoffman families."
The Victims
Hortman and Hoffman, both prominent members of the Minnesota legislature, have previously faced challenges, but this incident marks a terrifying escalation in the threats facing public officials.
Emerging reports suggest that the nature of the attack appears to be premeditated, with sources indicating that the shooter may have specifically targeted the lawmakers.
The Manhunt
In response to the alarming shooting spree, the Brooklyn Park Police Department issued a shelter-in-place alert at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, warning residents within a three-mile radius surrounding the Edinburgh Golf Course — near Hortman's home — to stay indoors. The Brooklyn Park Police sent out an emergency alert to the community stating: "Police are looking for a suspect in multiple targeted shootings who is armed and dangerous." Law enforcement personnel, including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, have established a strong presence near the scene of the crimes.
As investigations continue, the search for the suspect intensifies.
The police have described the shooter as a white male with brown hair, also warning that he may misrepresent himself as law enforcement. A follow-up emergency alert was dispatched at 7 a.m., advising residents: “Do not approach and do not answer the door unless two officers approach together. Call 911 to verify officer identity first.”