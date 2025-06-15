Your tip
Minnesota Double-Assassination Latest: Read the Haunting Texts Prime Suspect Vance Boelter Sent After he 'Murdered' Democrat Melissa Hortman and Her Husband 'While Wearing Halloween Mask'

Composite photo of Vance Boelter
Source: Vance Boeltner/Facebook; FBI

Vance Boelter is the prime suspect in the Minnesota shooting.

June 15 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old suspect, is believed to be the assailant responsible for the tragic murders of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark.

David Carlson, Boelter's best friend and longtime roommate, has recounted the eerie final messages he received from the accused killer, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Text Messages

minnesota assassination texts suspect vance boelter melissa hortman
Source: Minnesota House of Representatives; MEGA

DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman were shot.

Carlson shared the alleged last haunting text Boelter sent him outside his home in North Minneapolis.

The message read: "David and Ron, I love you guys. I made some choices, and you guys don't know anything about this, but I'm going to be gone for a while.

"May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn't gone this way."

The texts were sent around 6 am on the day of the murders, raising alarm bells for Carlson, who immediately contacted law enforcement officers, fearing for his friend's safety.

Carlson claimed: "He wasn't a hateful person. But he needed help."

Boelter's Background

minnesota assassination texts suspect vance boelter melissa hortman
Source: Vance Boeltner/Facebook; FBI

Police believe the two Democrats were targeted.

The suspect's wife, Jenny Boelter, was detained following a traffic stop that uncovered weapons, passports, and cash in her vehicle.

Authorities have yet to clarify whether the couple lived together regularly, as Boelter reportedly spent only a few nights each week at Carlson's home.

The couple is understood to have jointly owned and operated Praetorian Guard Security Services, a Minnesota-based security company.

Their website says: "Here to set up security options and provide security services right to your doorstep and property to keep what you own safe and secure."

The site also states that Boelter had experience working with "security situations" across Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East.

According to reports, despite his work under Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Carlson revealed that Boelter had voted for Donald Trump in the last election.

Walz has publicly denounced the violence as "an act of targeted political violence".

The Manhunt

minnesota assassination texts suspect vance boelter melissa hortman
Source: MEGA

There is an active manhunt for the suspected shooter.

Boelter is being pursued with urgency, with the FBI issuing a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to his capture.

A spokesperson from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety: "Cops believe Boelter is attempting to flee the area and are asking the public for any information."

Reports indicate that he approached the victims' home disguised as a police officer, complete with a latex mask, in a move that has left both the public and law enforcement agencies in shock.

Authorities have also provided a detailed description of Boelter, who was last seen wearing a light-colored cowboy hat and dark clothing. Residents are urged to be cautious, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension warned citizens: "Do not approach him. The public should call 911 immediately if they see Boelter."

