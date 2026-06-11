Danny Masterson Appeal Twist: Court Rejects 'Amicus' Filing From Scientology's Religious Pals Ahead of Disgraced Actor's Hearing
June 11 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Danny Masterson's appeal was backed by Scientology and 14 other religious groups – and the judge made a key ruling about their involvement.
Scientology and the additional groups submitted an amicus brief to the court, which in turn denied its entrance in December. However, the Church chose to resubmit the brief, dropping the 14 additional groups from their document. This time, the court allowed the brief. However, when the 14 groups made another attempt, their request was once again shot down, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Church of Scientology Requests Special Brief in Appellate Court
The court offered little explanation for its denial of either the first attempt or the second. The 14 unspecified parties were filing their amicus brief based on concerns regarding alleged religious rights violations, according to the court records viewed by Radar.
An amicus brief is submitted by an organization or person who is not directly involved in the case, but does hold a heavy interest. In this case, Masterson, 50, was convicted of two rape charges in May 2023, which he is now challenging in the appellate court system.
Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, which is referenced throughout the allegations. Prosecutors at trial alleged he used his status in the Church to avoid consequences. The three women who brought allegations against him were also members of the church and alleged they were discouraged by the controversial organization from coming forward.
Danny Masterson's Attorney Argues Scientology Plays a Role in Case
Further, the appeal hinges on Scientology's involvement in the case, which Masterson's attorney argued was overblown. Cliff Gardner claimed that trial Judge Charlaine Olmedo allowed more testimony about Scientology in the second trial, the one that resulted in the conviction.
Whereas, he compared, during the 2022 trial, where he claimed less Scientology-related testimony was provided, the jury was inconclusive, resulting in a hung jury.
An amicus brief is meant to add missing context or show how a judge's decision, specifically on the appeal, could affect parties beyond just the restrictive scope of the named.
Danny Masterson Was Convicted of Rape
Three women levied allegations against Masterson at his trial. Two of the women's accusations resulted in guilty verdicts; the third resulted in a hung jury.
Following his May 2023 conviction, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rape of two women. The That 70s Show actor originally faced 30 years to life for the charges, but the defense only asked for a concurrent sentence of 15 years.
In handing down the sentencing decision, the judge said, "Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person's choice and voice. Your actions 20 years ago today were criminal, and that's why you are here."
Danny Masterson Blames Attorney Shortcomings for Conviction
Masterson's appeal began with a dig at his former attorney, claiming they put together a poor case and arguing he deserved another chance in front of the jury. Masterson continues to deny the allegations against him.
"The unfairness of the second Masterson trial was the result of prosecutorial misconduct, judicial bias, and the failure of defense counsel to present exculpatory evidence," Masterson’s new attorney, Eric Multhaup, said in a statement.
"The jury heard only half the story – the prosecution's side. Danny deserves a new trial where the jury can hear his side as well.”