Danny Masterson Appeal Twist: Court Rejects 'Amicus' Filing From Scientology's Religious Pals Ahead of Disgraced Actor's Hearing

The court offered little explanation for its denial of either the first attempt or the second. The 14 unspecified parties were filing their amicus brief based on concerns regarding alleged religious rights violations, according to the court records viewed by Radar.

An amicus brief is submitted by an organization or person who is not directly involved in the case, but does hold a heavy interest. In this case, Masterson, 50, was convicted of two rape charges in May 2023, which he is now challenging in the appellate court system.

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, which is referenced throughout the allegations. Prosecutors at trial alleged he used his status in the Church to avoid consequences. The three women who brought allegations against him were also members of the church and alleged they were discouraged by the controversial organization from coming forward.