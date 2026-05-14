Scientology Reignites Fight to Free Danny Masterson — Controversial Church Resubmits Explosive Appeal Brief for Convicted Rapist

"Although the Court previously denied the Church’s request to file an amicus brief 'without prejudice,' the Court did not explain what might cause it to reconsider," the explosive legal document read. "Accordingly, the Church has shortened the proposed amicus brief. The new proposed brief should be accepted for filing because the Church, a non-party to this criminal proceeding, was in many ways put on trial, as even the Los Angeles Times recognized."

The brief went on to point out one of the outlet's headlines that claimed "Scientology Looms Large" in Masterson's trial.

One paragraph of the article read: "The controversial faith is not a defendant in Masterson’s second trial on rape charges. But its doctrines, the behavior of its members and even a church attorney have loomed over two weeks of testimony."