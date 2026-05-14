Scientology Reignites Fight to Free Danny Masterson — Controversial Church Resubmits Explosive Appeal Brief for Convicted Rapist
May 14 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET
The Church of Scientology has filed another amicus brief as they reignite their fight to free convicted rapist Danny Masterson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Friday, May 8, the Church refiled a revised version of a previous document claiming the case had "profound religious-liberty issues" as it appeared to suggest the That '70s Show alum's conviction was a "verdict against Scientology itself," according to Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega.
Church of Scientology Cites the 'LA Times'
"Although the Court previously denied the Church’s request to file an amicus brief 'without prejudice,' the Court did not explain what might cause it to reconsider," the explosive legal document read. "Accordingly, the Church has shortened the proposed amicus brief. The new proposed brief should be accepted for filing because the Church, a non-party to this criminal proceeding, was in many ways put on trial, as even the Los Angeles Times recognized."
The brief went on to point out one of the outlet's headlines that claimed "Scientology Looms Large" in Masterson's trial.
One paragraph of the article read: "The controversial faith is not a defendant in Masterson’s second trial on rape charges. But its doctrines, the behavior of its members and even a church attorney have loomed over two weeks of testimony."
Church Claims First Amendment Rights Were 'Infringed' Upon
In response, the Church said they were filing the amicus brief as a way to "correct the record of false statements made about Church doctrine" during the trial.
Another goal, according to the filing, was to "ensure that no other religion is ever again attacked by a trial court’s overt hostility."
The Church of Scientology further alleged both their and the actor's First Amendment rights "were repeatedly infringed by the trial court and other government actors in their treatment of Masterson’s faith."
Additionally, the amicus brief claimed the teachings of the Church were "repeatedly misstated by the court, prosecutors and witnesses" throughout the legal proceedings.
Allegations of 'Hostility'
The brief also claimed that a "hostile witness" was allowed to testify as an "expert" on the Church's views "in a manner contrary to the church’s own statement of its doctrine."
"We are also unaware of any criminal trial where such overt hostility was shown by the court to a minority religion and its members," the document continued. "Given the unprecedented nature of the testimony and rulings below, the delegation to a jury of the right to decide questions of faith, and other hostility shown by the trial court toward the Church, this Court should accept the proposed amicus brief for filing."
"If the Court denies leave to file this amicus brief a second time without prejudice, the Church respectfully asks for clarification as to the reason for the denial so that it may refile the amicus brief in a manner the Court will accept," the filing concluded.
The Court has yet to respond as of this publication.
What Was Danny Masterson Found Guilty of?
Masterson was found guilty of raping two women in separate incidents that occurred in the early 2000s.
On September 7, 2023, a judge ordered he be sentenced to serve 30 years to life behind bars.
Last year, the former actor filed an appeal for a new trial, claiming there had been "prosecutorial misconduct" and "judicial bias."