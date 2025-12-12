Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Church of Scientology
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Scientology Slams LA Courts After Losing Desperate Fight to Free Jailed Predator Danny Masterson — Claims Their Meeting With 'Apostate' Leah Remini 'Tainted' Case

Composite photo of Leah Remini, the Church of Scientology, and Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini 'had nothing to do with the case’s underlying facts,' the Church of Scientology said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

The Church of Scientology has responded to the Los Angeles courts after their unsuccessful attempt to help free Danny Masterson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As Radar reported, an amicus brief the Church submitted on Masterson's behalf was turned down.

What Did the Church of Scientology Say?

Photo of the Church of Scientology
Source: MEGA

The Church insisted they were 'not a party' to Masterson's criminal trial.

In the wake of that, the Church released an exclusive statement to Radar about what happened from their perspective.

"Obviously, the Church was not a party to this criminal trial. However, Masterson's First Amendment rights were repeatedly infringed by the trial court and other government actors in their treatment of Masterson’s faith," they noted.

"Amicus submits this brief (which supports vacatur of the judgment) to explain in more depth both its own beliefs and doctrines, which were repeatedly misstated by the court, prosecutors, and witnesses below, and the reasons why those mischaracterizations and other attacks on Masterson’s faith not only prejudiced him but violated the First Amendment."

The Church Calls Out Leah Remini

Photo of Leah Remini
Source: MEGA

Remini has been a vocal critic of the Church of Scientology since leaving.

The Church continued airing out their grievances, noting the "proceedings in this matter were tainted from the outset of the investigation by governmental hostility to the Scientology religion, including even a stated desire to destroy it."

"That hostility began with the police investigation, in which the detectives, rather than initially meeting with the complaining witnesses, first met with an apostate of the Church, actress Leah Remini, who had nothing to do with the case’s underlying facts," they concluded.

Remini, who was previously a member of the Church of Scientology, was very vocal in supporting the women who had accused Masterson of r---, and her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath featured two of his accusers publicly discussing their experiences for the first time.

The Amicus Brief

Photo of Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Masterson is attempting to have his conviction overturned.

As Radar explained, an amicus brief, also known as a "friend of the court" brief, is a legal document filed by an interested party who isn't directly involved in a court case.

Scientology whistleblower Tony Ortega revealed the Church of Scientology filed one for Masterson's appeal, and it was turned down.

On his Substack, Ortega detailed the document as a 92-page "long tantrum by church leader David Miscavige" that the court wanted no part of.

As for why the appellate court tossed the document aside, Ortega revealed there was no explanation, but explained how quickly it was rejected.

The Church gave a statement to Radar and denied Miscavige had little, if anything, to do with the filing.

"As the brief itself makes clear, it was not submitted by David Miscavige or the Religious Technology Center he leads as Chairman," they stated.

Danny Masterson's Attempting to Appeal His Conviction

Photo of Danny Masterson
Source: MEGA

Masterson was convicted in 2023.

Masterson was convicted on May 31, 2023, and sentenced in September of that year.

Cliff Gardner, his lawyer, is attempting to overturn the conviction. He insists Masterson's constitutional rights were violated when the trial court allowed extensive testimony about Scientology during the second trial.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, felt the testimony helped explain why the Jane Doe victims delayed reporting the incident, as they were nervous of retaliation under church policy.

