EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini's Battle Against Scientology Explodes in Court As Both Sides RAGE Over Judge’s Split Decision
Leah Remini's ongoing battle with the Church of Scientology has ramped up after the actress filed a scathing 133-page legal rant objection to the organization's appeal of a judge's ruling, RadarOnline.com can report.
The decades-long dispute has devolved, with the church slamming her as an "unhinged has-been actress."
Judge's Ruling
Remini, 54, left Scientology in 2013 after being a member for 35 years. She was 13 years old when her mother joined the organization.
She filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology in 2023, in which she claimed she and her daughter were harassed by the organization.
After a judge recently ruled Remini's abuse case against Scientology could proceed, the leader of the church filed an appeal. However, Remini wasn't satisfied with the ruling either, as the judge, who is no longer on the case, disallowed some of her specific allegations.
Now, Remini's lawyers have submitted an in-depth response to Scientology's appeal.
Taking on Scientology
In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Remini's attorney, Daniel Saunders, launched into a blistering attack, accusing the organization of "Nearly two decades of unrelenting psychological warfare, harassment, stalking, surveillance, vandalism, threats, intimidation, character assassination, and even, according to texts between private investigators hired by Scientology, plans to kill her."
The former King of Queens star began a one-woman campaign against Scientology, sharing her experiences in the bestselling book and subsequent television series and podcast.
Her appeal continues: "Determined to silence her, destroy her credibility, and deter other potential whistleblowers who might be tempted to expose its leadership’s abusive practices, Scientology engaged through websites and social media in a blitzkrieg of defamatory lies about Remini and sought to make her unemployable through unrelenting harassment of producers, staff, and advertisers of her TV series and podcast."
According to Saunders, Remini feared for her safety, explaining that Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard directed that "enemies" of the church, which Saunders classified as "those who exercise their First Amendment rights to expose its illegal and malicious practices" be, according to the attorney "restrained and muzzled, ruined utterly and obliterated."
Safety and Well-Being
Remini backed up her lawyer's claims in a recent interview, where the actress said: "It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family.
"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed. There is constant surveillance."
Remini further claimed the organization harassed "my underage daughter online" and "(used) a Scientology term that means to kill me (and) basically to erase me from the face of the earth."
Meanwhile, her daughter Sofia is "constantly petrified that her phone is being tapped," to the point that she "had to get her help for that."
The actress noted her daughter is "OK" now after going to therapy, adding: "We got through a rough patch. It takes a toll."
Scientology Slams Back
Scientology officials have immediately countered her claims, telling RadarOnline.com: "For over a decade, the embittered and unhinged has-been-actress Leah Remini has spewed false allegations against her former religion.
"It is telling that not a single shred of evidence has surfaced in all that time to support her claims.
"Her latest false accusations are likewise made from whole cloth.
"Remini has amped up her jihad against Scientology because of the looming large attorney fee award she will owe the Church, as her frivolous lawsuit was all but gutted in court."