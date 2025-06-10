EXCLUSIVE: Leah Remini's Battle Against Scientology Explodes in Court As Both Sides RAGE Over Judge’s Split Decision

Remini, 54, left Scientology in 2013 after being a member for 35 years. She was 13 years old when her mother joined the organization.

She filed a lawsuit against the Church of Scientology in 2023, in which she claimed she and her daughter were harassed by the organization.

After a judge recently ruled Remini's abuse case against Scientology could proceed, the leader of the church filed an appeal. However, Remini wasn't satisfied with the ruling either, as the judge, who is no longer on the case, disallowed some of her specific allegations.

Now, Remini's lawyers have submitted an in-depth response to Scientology's appeal.