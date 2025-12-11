Church of Scientology's 'Amicus' Brief for Jailed Danny Masterson Rejected... After They Claimed Disgraced Actor's 'Religious Rights Were Violated'

The goal of an amicus brief, which is a common document in high-level appellate courts, is to give relevant information/expertise/perspective to help the court make a decision.

According to Scientology whistleblower Tony Ortega, the Church of Scientology filed one for Masterson's appeal and was turned down.

On his Substack, Ortega described the document as a 92-page "long tantrum by church leader David Miscavige" that the court wanted no part of.

As for why the appellate court threw the document down the proverbial drain, Ortega revealed there was no explanation, but noted how quickly it was rejected.