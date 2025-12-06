Scientology Desperately Tries to Intervene to Help Free Jailed Sex Predator Danny Masterson

According to the docket at the 2nd Appellate District state court of appeals in Los Angeles, obtained by Rob Shuter and shared on his Substack, Scientology has filed an amicus curiae brief — a "friend of the court" letter — backing Masterson's argument that his conviction stemmed from "religious rights violations".

The docket further indicates that fourteen additional parties have asked to join the church's letter, underscoring a coordinated effort to influence the appellate panel.

This filing represents the clearest confirmation to date that the church has not distanced itself from Masterson, despite widespread tabloid claims that Scientology had declared him a "suppressive person", the organization's form of excommunication. Those reports, long questioned by observers, now appear incompatible with the church's legal push on Masterson's behalf.

As the document notes, "This is the most definitive evidence yet that Scientology has not dropped its support of the That '70s Show actor and that it has not 'declared' him a 'suppressive person.'"