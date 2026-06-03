Scientology Scores Major Win in Danny Masterson Appeal as Court Accepts Church's 70-Page Brief Weeks Before Hearing

After originally rejecting an amicus brief supporting Masterson, a Los Angeles court has suddenly reversed course and has now accepted the Church's 70-page document, with only three weeks to go before the oral arguments are set to begin .

The Church of Scientology is celebrating a major win in its appeal of Danny Masterson 's rape conviction, RadarOnline.com can report.

"That harsh language, and Olmedo's rulings, violated First Amendment guidelines about religion in court, and infringed Masterson’s religious rights," the Church said.

"The amicus is a litany of complaints about the way Judge Charlaine Olmedo and prosecutors Reinhold Mueller and Ariel Anson spoke about Scientology at trial," Ortega writes on his Underground Bunker Substack .

An amicus brief, also known as a "friend of the court" brief, is a legal document filed by an interested party who isn't directly involved in a court case. In this case, Scientology whistleblower Tony Ortega revealed the Church filed one for Masterson's appeal, but was turned down – until last month, when the court changed its mind.

According to court documents obtained by Ortega, Scientology leaders argued that "Masterson’s conviction was irretrievably tainted by First Amendment violations—in a way that improperly decided religious questions and smeared his religion."

"These violations denied him a fair trial and, in the process, subjected all Scientologists (and other people and institutions of faith) to intolerable added risks, merely for embracing and practicing their most sacred beliefs," the documents continued. "First, the trial court improperly decided religious questions and allowed religious issues to be put to the jury in determining whether Masterson was guilty. In so doing, the trial court, in clear violation of the First Amendment, allowed Scientology and mischaracterizations about its beliefs and practices to become a central part of the case."

"The second way the First Amendment was violated involved governmental hostility towards Masterson’s religion, manifested in ways that infected nearly every aspect of the case."