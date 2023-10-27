Exposed: Sutton Stracke Awarded $350k Per Month in Support From Ex-Husband, 'RHOBH' Star Left Marriage With Andy Warhol Prints and Couture Collection

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke walked away from her 16-year marriage with a massive wine collection, Andy Warhol prints, and a 6-figure per month child support judgment. RadarOnline.com has obtained the 2018 divorce judgment signed by Sutton and her ex-husband Christian.

Source: bravo

The two got hitched on May 13, 2000, at the Central Presbyterian Church in New York. They share three children: Porter, James and Philip. Christian filed for divorce on September 22, 2016— only days after Sutton’s birthday on September 20. Christian and Sutton disagreed on the date of separation. He claimed it happened on May 31, 2016 while she said it happened later.

Per their deal, the couple agreed to split their art collection spread throughout their homes in Los Angeles and Georgia — along with the pieces in storage. Christian was awarded several bank accounts with over $1.4 million, one-half of a retirement account with over $500k in it, and one-half interest in the couple’s various businesses.

He also kept collectible artisanal crafts from West Africa, including leather works and dyed cotton fabric. Sutton agreed to let Christian keep an apartment in Venice, Italy that he purchased after their split. Sutton walked away with a home in Los Angeles and another property in Georgia. In addition, she was paid a lump sum of $1,235,000 from her ex.

The reality star was awarded a Cadillac automobile, 2015 Chevy Suburban, and a Range Rover. The documents revealed Sutton kept a bank account holding $86k, her clothing, jewelry and couture collection. The two split their interest in two minor league baseball teams.

Sutton kept a personal checking account with $800k and Andy Warhol prints. Christian agreed to set up a $3 million trust for their children and continue to add to it.

The deal said Christian was awarded his separate property that included a 2015 Vespa Motor scooter, an old Mexican indigenous wooden sculpture entitled “Mary Riding Death, and three collectible ritual masks. In regard to support, Christian agreed to pay Sutton $300k per month until her death. He pays another $50k in child support. The two agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their kids.

On RHOBH’s 13th season premiere, Sutton spoke candidly about her divorce. “When my ex-husband and I got married, we were on equal footing,” she said. Sutton said she stopped working after giving birth to her first child.

Source: mega

“My power diminished,” she said, “this became here’s your allowance.” Sutton said not having a job forced her to rely on her husband for money.

“I realized, wow, I allowed that to happen. I will never allow that to happen again,” she said. “Spousal support – they come with an anchor,” Sutton confessed. “I’m not going to give that up… but I don’t want the anchor. I don’t want it. I want complete freedom.”