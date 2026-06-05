James Handy's Girlfriend Admits 'I Still Can't Believe It' After Her Son Allegedly Stabbed 'Top Gun' Star to Death in Horrific Crime

"I'm just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time," Wendy told the California Post outside her home. "I loved James and my son. I still can’t believe it…. I can't believe my son did it. I'm just trying to …," the 76-year-old added before rushing back indoors.

While Wendy didn't have much to say on the horrific circumstances, her neighbors opened up about Michael's alleged strange behavior.

Neighbor Joheina Quibol noted Michael "looked really rugged … he looks like he doesn’t really change his clothes. Quibol also described Michael as being "paranoid," and suggested he may be dealing with mental health issues.

Meanwhile, footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera just moments after Handy was stabbed appeared to show 44-year-old Michael walking down the sidewalk away from a Los Angeles area home.