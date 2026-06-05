James Handy's Girlfriend Admits 'I Still Can't Believe It' After Her Son Allegedly Stabbed 'Top Gun' Star to Death in Horrific Crime
June 5 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
James Handy's girlfriend, Wendy Gledhill, was left rattled and shocked after her son allegedly stabbed the Top Gun: Maverick star to death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Michael Gledhill, 44, is accused of stabbing the 81-year-old actor several times in the chest, as the victim was found unconscious and bleeding out in the front yard of a home on Wednesday, June 3.
'I Can't Believe My Son Did It'
"I'm just trying to make it through one day at a time, a minute at a time," Wendy told the California Post outside her home. "I loved James and my son. I still can’t believe it…. I can't believe my son did it. I'm just trying to …," the 76-year-old added before rushing back indoors.
While Wendy didn't have much to say on the horrific circumstances, her neighbors opened up about Michael's alleged strange behavior.
Neighbor Joheina Quibol noted Michael "looked really rugged … he looks like he doesn’t really change his clothes. Quibol also described Michael as being "paranoid," and suggested he may be dealing with mental health issues.
Meanwhile, footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera just moments after Handy was stabbed appeared to show 44-year-old Michael walking down the sidewalk away from a Los Angeles area home.
The Suspect's Eerie Message to Police
The video, first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, then appeared to show the suspect returning to the home, which he shares with his mother, Wendy.
According to a police report, Michael "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for." Authorities are said to have reported to the area after an unknown 911 caller declared, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."
Michael has since been arrested and charged with murder; however, a motive for the bloody crime has not been discovered.
"Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time," officials noted.
Fans React to Tragic Death: 'Rest in Heaven'
Following Handy's shocking death, his agent, Pam Ellis-Evans, reacted in an emotional statement, "With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy ... I could not have asked for a more talented, humble, or gracious client and friend than James Handy."
Fans on X were also quick to grieve the movie star, as one person said, "No one should have to leave this world under such circumstances. It’s a tragic reminder of how quickly life can change."
Another noted, "May there be justice and rest in heaven, James Handy," and a user added, "So sad. I am familiar with his work. Rest in peace, James."
Handy was known for his various movie roles, including playing an exterminator in the 1995 film Jumanji, alongside Robin Williams. Handy also appeared in the 2017 film Logan as a doctor and played a bartender in the massive box office juggernaut, Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise.
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Handy also appeared on the small screen, portraying various roles in several crime dramas, including CSI: NY and NYPD Blue.