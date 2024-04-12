O.J. Simpson Offered $5k to Former Cellmate to Prevent Release of Explosive Prison Tell-all: Report
Vengeful O.J. Simpson was reportedly on a rampage to kill a tell-all book by his former prison cellmate and confidant before he died, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Simpson, 76, died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Now, sources claim he worked overtime in his final years to keep his secrets concealed.
Reps for the disgraced NFL star allegedly offered $5,000 to Vernon Johnson — who shared a cell with "The Juice" between 2015 and 2016 — in a desperate bid to buy his silence.
According to the National Enquirer, sources said Vernon, who is serving a 20-year sentence for assault and battery, rejected the cash offer to turn over his book, O.J.'s Life Behind Bars.
The convict has promised the page-turner will get down and dirty about Simpson's life at Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center, where the former Buffalo Bills player served nine years for robbery and kidnapping.
Sources claimed the tell-all will expose how he bragged about his affair with best pal Robert Kardashian's wife, Kris Jenner — who has denied their alleged relationship — and a shocking murder confession.
What's more, Simpson's former longtime manager, Norman Pardo, told the outlet that his former client also unsuccessfully tried to pull the plug on his own 2019 documentary Who Killed Nicole?
The investigative special revealed never-before-heard testimony about the June night in 1994 when Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend and waiter, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered at her Brentwood home in Los Angeles.
While Simpson was famously acquitted of Brown Simpson and Goldman's murders, he was later found liable for their deaths in a 1997 civil suit. Ten years later, Simpson landed behind bars following the botched 2007 robbery.
At the time, Simpson was reportedly told by memorabilia dealer Tom Riccio that another dealer, Alfred Beardsley, owned a large amount of Simpson's memorabilia, which he claimed was stolen from him.
Simpson and Riccio concocted a plan to confront Beardlsey about the items, which didn't turn out as expected.
In September 2007, Riccio and Beardsley met with a third memorabilia dealer, Bruce Fromong, at a Las Vegas hotel. Riccio was told a person was interested in buying the Simpson item, but unbeknownst to him, that individual was Simpson.
Simpson's arrival to the hotel room was described as a "military invasion" in court documents. While questioning Beardsley on where the memorabilia came from, the ex-NFL star's associate Michael McClinton is said to have brandished a gun.
The men then stuffed the Simpson memorabilia and other valuables in pillowcases and fled the hotel.
Three days after the robbery, Simpson was arrested. He posted $125,000 bail and was released from custody on September 19, 2007.
After flying home to Miami, Simpson was extradited to Nevada for breaching his bail conditions. His bail was then raised to $250,000.
Simpson was later found guilty of 12 charges related to the robbery in October 2008.