EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 80th Assassination Plot Fears Explode — Anti-MAGA Nuts 'Determined to Wipe Out Prez as He Hits Eighth Decade'
June 11 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump will be marking his 80th birthday under one of the most extensive security operations of his political career, in a reflection of the extraordinary number of threats and assassination attempts that have surrounded the president in recent years.
The former reality TV judge is set to reach the milestone on Sunday, June 14, and is expected to celebrate with a highly publicized outdoor UFC event on the White House South Lawn – an occasion that has attracted intense scrutiny from security officials, political opponents and supporters.
Trump Birthday Security Alert
While no specific, validated assassination threat connected to Trump's birthday has been made public, sources told us the U.S. Secret Service is maintaining an elevated security posture because of the series of attempts on his life and the broader threat environment surrounding his presidency.
Security experts say the challenge facing officials is less about any single known threat and more about the possibility of copycat shooters inspired by previous attempts to blow the president away.
One security source familiar with the presidential protection planning around his birthday told us: "The concern is very much a birthday plot. The White House is inundated with hate mail against Trump, and there is a real fear one anti-MAGA nut will want to make their name by blowing away Trump as he hits 80.
"The concern is that President Trump has already been the target of multiple serious incidents, and any large outdoor gathering like his UFC-themed celebration inevitably increases the complexity of protecting him."
Three Threats Raise Alarm
The most serious attack on Trump occurred on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, when Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle while Trump was addressing a campaign rally.
Trump suffered a wound to his right ear.
Corey Comperatore, 50, a former volunteer fire chief attending the event, was killed while shielding members of his family.
Two other rallygoers were critically injured. Secret Service counter-snipers killed Crooks moments after the shooting began.
The incident triggered widespread criticism of security procedures and ultimately contributed to the resignation of then-Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle.
Copycat Fears Grow Stronger
A second assassination plot emerged two months later in West Palm Beach, Florida.
According to investigators, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was discovered near Trump's golf club after a Secret Service agent spotted a rifle barrel protruding through shrubbery near the course.
Routh fled but was arrested shortly afterward. Authorities later said they recovered a weapon and evidence outlining an alleged plan to kill Trump.
In February 2026, he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
More recently, on April 25, 2026, authorities said Cole Tomas Allen, 31, attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., while armed with multiple weapons.
Secret Service agents intercepted Allen before he could reach the president. One officer suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound during the confrontation.
Allen faces federal charges, including attempted assassination of the president.
Another security source said: "When you have three major incidents in less than two years, threat assessments naturally become more aggressive. Every event is examined through the lens of what has happened before."
Trump's birthday celebrations are expected to draw thousands of attendees, with security screening, intelligence monitoring and counter-surveillance measures operating at heightened levels, including the use of drone tech.
The event has also become the subject of a legal dispute after the Public Integrity Project filed a lawsuit seeking to block the planned UFC festivities.
The Trump administration has dismissed the challenge as baseless and said preparations for the celebration are continuing as scheduled.