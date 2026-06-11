EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 80th Assassination Plot Fears Explode — Anti-MAGA Nuts 'Determined to Wipe Out Prez as He Hits Eighth Decade'

While no specific, validated assassination threat connected to Trump's birthday has been made public, sources told us the U.S. Secret Service is maintaining an elevated security posture because of the series of attempts on his life and the broader threat environment surrounding his presidency.

Security experts say the challenge facing officials is less about any single known threat and more about the possibility of copycat shooters inspired by previous attempts to blow the president away.

One security source familiar with the presidential protection planning around his birthday told us: "The concern is very much a birthday plot. The White House is inundated with hate mail against Trump, and there is a real fear one anti-MAGA nut will want to make their name by blowing away Trump as he hits 80.

"The concern is that President Trump has already been the target of multiple serious incidents, and any large outdoor gathering like his UFC-themed celebration inevitably increases the complexity of protecting him."