'I Am Sick': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Blasts Tesla Billionaire Over Anti-Trans Posts — And Claims He Has 'Endangered the Life' of His Kids
May 18 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's baby mama, Ashley St. Clair, has called out the billionaire over his recent anti-trans post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Tesla founder has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson, who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The pair are estranged after Musk claimed Wilson is now "dead."
'The Woke Virus Killed My Son'
On Sunday, May 17, Musk took to his X account to respond to another user who had posted a quote the businessman had previously said, in which he stated, "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."
"The woke mind virus killed my son," Musk said in response. In 2023, during an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk blamed the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California for apparently infecting Wilson with the "woke mind virus."
"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," he raged at the time. And while speaking to Jordan Peterson, Musk said he had "lost my son" and that Wilson was "dead."
Following Musk's tweet, St. Clair slammed Musk, begging him to "stop tweeting about your children in this way! This is just not ok and IMO a promotion of violence against trans individuals.
Ashley St. Clair Goes Off on Elon Musk
St. Clair then claimed, "Whenever Elon tweeted at / about me, the threats against my family have always increased. This is true whether it is negative or positive."
"Elon is aware that he has this impact, particularly on those he posts negatively about," she continued. "The guy has a 24/7 army of security."
St. Clair wasn't done there, as she raged, "Now why in the f-- when you know this would you repeatedly harass and target your OWN CHILD on the platform you own? I am just sick of this s---. I am sick of pretending like any of this is ok. I am sick that I enabled individuals who think it's acceptable for a grown a-- man to endanger the life of his child because he is so angry at this adult child having a life of her own."
St. Clair, who gave birth to Musk's son Romulus in September 2024, then noted, "Even if you are a delusional MAGAt who believes in the trans panic, Why do you think it is okay for a father to knowingly endanger the life of their child?"
Ashley St. Clair's Remorse Over Past 'Transphobia'
She added in another post Musk is "just mad that Vivian is a million times cooler than he will ever be. Stop putting hits on her head."
Earlier this year, Musk revealed he would be filing for "full custody" of the duo's son, because of St. Clair's "statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy." The filing came after St. Clair appear to change her views to support the transgender community.
St. Clair had previously been asked to address her "blatant transphobia" in the past, to which she responded on X, "I feel immense guilt for my role, and even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain," as she seemingly referred to Vivian.
"I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I've hurt," noted.
'Pathetic Man-Child'
While St. Clair has defended Musk's daughter, Wilson has hit back at her estranged father herself, calling him a "pathetic man-child."
She told Teen Vogue, "Ohhh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don’t give a f---. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he’s rich? Oh, no, I’m trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."