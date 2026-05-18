'I Am Sick': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Blasts Tesla Billionaire Over Anti-Trans Posts — And Claims He Has 'Endangered the Life' of His Kids

The Tesla founder has a transgender child, daughter Vivian Wilson , who in 2022 changed her name and gender. The pair are estranged after Musk claimed Wilson is now "dead."

Following Musk's tweet, St. Clair slammed Musk, begging him to "stop tweeting about your children in this way! This is just not ok and IMO a promotion of violence against trans individuals.

"She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil," he raged at the time. And while speaking to Jordan Peterson , Musk said he had "lost my son" and that Wilson was "dead."

"The woke mind virus killed my son," Musk said in response. In 2023, during an interview with biographer Walter Isaacson, Musk blamed the chi-chi Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in California for apparently infecting Wilson with the "woke mind virus."

On Sunday, May 17, Musk took to his X account to respond to another user who had posted a quote the businessman had previously said, in which he stated, "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus."

St. Clair then claimed, "Whenever Elon tweeted at / about me, the threats against my family have always increased. This is true whether it is negative or positive."

"Elon is aware that he has this impact, particularly on those he posts negatively about," she continued. "The guy has a 24/7 army of security."

St. Clair wasn't done there, as she raged, "Now why in the f-- when you know this would you repeatedly harass and target your OWN CHILD on the platform you own? I am just sick of this s---. I am sick of pretending like any of this is ok. I am sick that I enabled individuals who think it's acceptable for a grown a-- man to endanger the life of his child because he is so angry at this adult child having a life of her own."

St. Clair, who gave birth to Musk's son Romulus in September 2024, then noted, "Even if you are a delusional MAGAt who believes in the trans panic, Why do you think it is okay for a father to knowingly endanger the life of their child?"