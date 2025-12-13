EXCLUSIVE: Watch — Jordan Peterson Health Mystery Deepens as Firebrand's Tearful Daughter Posts Bizarre 'Super-Filtered' Video Blaming 'Spiritual' Forces for Her Dad's Crippling Illnesses

Manosphere favorite Jordan Peterson's dramatic health crisis is bizarrely being blamed on sinister "spiritual elements" by his Bible-thumping daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Her Canadian psychology professor and culture warrior dad, 63, has been stricken for months with a series of severe ailments linked to chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) – which have forced him to cancel "everything" in his life and work.

Mikhaila Peterson's Emotional Update On Dad

Mikhaila Peterson said her father's health crisis has forced him to cancel all his work.

Mikhaila Peterson has now given his red-pill, "incel" fans an update on his condition in an emotional video on YouTube. She accompanied her tearful clip with a lengthy caption that said: "Hey, as you know, @jordanbpeterson has been really sick. A lot of people have been asking for updates, so here's one. He's recovering slowly day by day, but I won't lie, it's slow and scary. He won't be back for another few months at least, probably longer. We're not entirely sure what's going on, but it looks like possibly severe CIRS and a LOT of bad luck. Or we're getting spiritually attacked. Or both."

She told followers he has been battling severe symptoms linked to chronic inflammatory response syndrome.

Blaming 'Spiritual Elements'

Mikhaila revealed her newborn daughter suffered two medical emergencies weeks apart.

Unpacking her belief Jordan is the victim of spooky forces, his content creator daughter added: "To be perfectly honest, I think a lot of this is spiritual. "My newborn Audrey almost died of heart failure for no reason in June, dad got sick and came to stay with us in July, then needed a hospital, and the same day he went to the hospital by ambulance, my newborn turned blue (again) at home for a different reason, not heart related, and went a different hospital by ambulance." She continued: "Within 3 hours of each other. It's been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way. In the meantime, we'll be going full force with @petersonacademy and keeping his message across his brand alive while he recovers. Not letting demons get in the way of that. "Prayers are MUCH appreciated. Ephesians 6:12." Mikhaila stressed in her video the good news was her father had been moved out of the hospital, but added they have no idea when he will be back on his feet. Her update has sparked a wave of trolling targeting her for everything from appearing "super-filtered" in her video to jokes about her belief in spirituality being behind her dad's illness.

CIRS and Mold Exposure

Trolls mocked her online after she shared her emotional update.

It comes after she revealed Jordan would be "taking time off everything" after being exposed to a "particularly moldy" environment. She took to X in August to reveal the influencer had been forced to postpone his podcasts and move his speaking tour after a "severe" flare-up of symptoms. Jordan has openly discussed his experience with CIRS – a condition allegedly linked to mold exposure and immune system dysfunction. He claimed he was diagnosed in 2018. It is not an officially recognized medical diagnosis or considered a distinct disease by any significant public health agency. Mikhaila previously said online: "Hey guys, @jordanbpeterson is taking some time off of everything. Over the last year or so, he's been feeling the impact of CIRS more and more." "Recently, he was exposed to a particularly moldy environment while helping clean out my grandfather's house after he passed away, which severely flared symptoms." Symptoms of CIRS include fatigue, neurological issues, pain, and sensitivity to light. Jordan's 33-year-old YouTuber daughter added her dad had been suffering "badly" from the condition since 2017 – a year before he said he was diagnosed. She said that Jordan only ate meat, which helped curb symptoms, but added, "It hasn't been enough recently." Mikhaila has also said her father's ill health is not linked to his akathisia – a restlessness condition linked with benzodiazepine withdrawal.

Rational Man of Science?

Jordan has discussed his experience with CIRS – a condition allegedly linked to mold exposure and immune system dysfunction.