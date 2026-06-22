Donald Trump Pillaged Gold from White House Hallways in Desperate Bid to Create 'Better' Bedroom Than Wife Melania

New book Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, details the bizarre decorating feud between the President and First Lady

Melania, 56, occupies the traditional, lavish master suite, while Trump is relegated to the room next door, known on White House maps as the "second-floor living room."

The arrangement is far from unprecedented, as former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy reportedly used a similar setup during their time in the White House.

But according to the book, this arrangement sparked a full-blown domestic turf war.

Haberman and Swan write: "In the early weeks of the new administration, items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the President's bedroom.