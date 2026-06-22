Donald Trump Pillaged Gold from White House Hallways in Desperate Bid to Create 'Better' Bedroom Than Wife Melania
June 22 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Donald Trump and wife Melania became embroiled in a war to create the best bedroom in the White House, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, even stole gold fixtures in a separate bedroom to kit out his own space, because he was "determined to have the better room."
Full-Blown Domestic War
New book Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, details the bizarre decorating feud between the President and First Lady
Melania, 56, occupies the traditional, lavish master suite, while Trump is relegated to the room next door, known on White House maps as the "second-floor living room."
The arrangement is far from unprecedented, as former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy reportedly used a similar setup during their time in the White House.
But according to the book, this arrangement sparked a full-blown domestic turf war.
Haberman and Swan write: "In the early weeks of the new administration, items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the President's bedroom.
'He Didn't Care'
"Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim.
"Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care.
"He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."
The decorating war allegedly forced White House employees to play the dual roles of marriage counselor and hostage negotiator.
Staffers reportedly found themselves nervously photographing replacement furniture and texting them to Melania for approval, praying she wouldn't notice her husband had looted the hallway.
The book notes: "Trump's obsessive focus on interior decorating made the staff yearn for the First Lady to return and hopefully rein him in."
Preference For Carpeted Bathroom
According to the book, Trump insisted on having carpet in his private bathroom—an interior design crime dating back to his first term. Naturally, the laws of physics and absorption ensued.
"The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath," Haberman and Swan write.
"The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet—never an actual bath mat—over the larger one."
The book also alleges staffers also had to babysit the president's late-night snacking habits.
"A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor," the authors write.
But it wasn't just trash. Staffers eventually had to begin monitoring the garbage after discovering that Trump was apparently throwing out actual White House sterling silver utensils along with his empty Häagen-Dazs containers.
The book also suggests the couple occasionally had different views on major White House projects too.
Melania is said to have voiced concerns about plans affecting areas she had previously redesigned, including the Rose Garden, while also expressing reservations about the scale of Trump’s planned White House ballroom.
“Mrs. Trump, who preferred a quiet environment with minimal disturbances and objected to living in a construction zone, had repeatedly expressed concern about the size and location of the ballroom,” Haberman and Swan wrote.