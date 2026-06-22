Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Pillaged Gold from White House Hallways in Desperate Bid to Create 'Better' Bedroom Than Wife Melania

picture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and wife Melania were reportedly embroiled in a decorating battle when they moved into the White House.

June 22 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump and wife Melania became embroiled in a war to create the best bedroom in the White House, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 80, even stole gold fixtures in a separate bedroom to kit out his own space, because he was "determined to have the better room."

Article continues below advertisement

Full-Blown Domestic War

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The President and First Lady were desperate to outdo each other.

Article continues below advertisement

New book Regime Change, written by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, details the bizarre decorating feud between the President and First Lady

Melania, 56, occupies the traditional, lavish master suite, while Trump is relegated to the room next door, known on White House maps as the "second-floor living room."

The arrangement is far from unprecedented, as former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy reportedly used a similar setup during their time in the White House.

But according to the book, this arrangement sparked a full-blown domestic turf war.

Haberman and Swan write: "In the early weeks of the new administration, items were spirited from the second-floor corridor into the President's bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Didn't Care'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was reportedly unbothered selecting items for his room Melania had previously asked for.

Article continues below advertisement

"Sometimes Trump carried the objects in himself, rearranging things across the private quarters on a whim.

"Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn't care.

"He seemed almost to be competing with her — determined to have the better room."

The decorating war allegedly forced White House employees to play the dual roles of marriage counselor and hostage negotiator.

Staffers reportedly found themselves nervously photographing replacement furniture and texting them to Melania for approval, praying she wouldn't notice her husband had looted the hallway.

The book notes: "Trump's obsessive focus on interior decorating made the staff yearn for the First Lady to return and hopefully rein him in."

Article continues below advertisement

Preference For Carpeted Bathroom

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump insisted on having carpet in his private bathroom.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Snubs Don Jr. Again By Omitting Eldest Son from Father's Day Message while Mentioning Brother Eric — Weeks after Wedding No-Show

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene / Giorgia Meloni / Donald Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene Sides With Giorgia Meloni, Declares 'Trump Lies Constantly' After Italian PM Rejects Photo-Begging Claim

Article continues below advertisement

According to the book, Trump insisted on having carpet in his private bathroom—an interior design crime dating back to his first term. Naturally, the laws of physics and absorption ensued.

"The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath," Haberman and Swan write.

"The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet—never an actual bath mat—over the larger one."

The book also alleges staffers also had to babysit the president's late-night snacking habits.

"A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor," the authors write.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania had issues with the size of Trump’s planned White House ballroom.

But it wasn't just trash. Staffers eventually had to begin monitoring the garbage after discovering that Trump was apparently throwing out actual White House sterling silver utensils along with his empty Häagen-Dazs containers.

The book also suggests the couple occasionally had different views on major White House projects too.

Melania is said to have voiced concerns about plans affecting areas she had previously redesigned, including the Rose Garden, while also expressing reservations about the scale of Trump’s planned White House ballroom.

“Mrs. Trump, who preferred a quiet environment with minimal disturbances and objected to living in a construction zone, had repeatedly expressed concern about the size and location of the ballroom,” Haberman and Swan wrote.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.