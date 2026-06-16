Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Outrage After Making Sickening Trump and Ivanka Incest Joke — As Calls to Remove Late-Night Host From Air Intensify
June 16 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel used a mix-up involving members of Donald Trump's family as the setup for a controversial joke during his latest monologue on Monday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he recapped highlights from the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House in honor of the president's 80th birthday.
Uncomfortable Joke
During the event, UFC commentator Jon Anik appeared to confuse First Lady Melania with Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka, while introducing members of the Trump family in attendance.
"The First Lady Ivanka?" Jimmy said as footage of the gaffe played for viewers.
The comedian then delivered a punchline that drew gasps from some audience members.
"I guess somebody's birthday wish came true," he quipped.
Critics were not pleased with Kimmel's joke about the first daughter.
"How this weakling has a show is beyond me, he’s not funny and he has no charisma," someone wrote, while another user commented, "Jimmy Kimmel should have been taken off the air multiple times, but ABC has zero ba--s or morals."
One user said, "Disgusting that he still has a platform."
Controversial Ivanka Remarks
The remark appeared to reference Donald's controversial history of comments about Ivanka's appearance, which have repeatedly resurfaced over the years.
In a 2004 interview with radio host Howard Stern, Donald agreed when Stern referred to Ivanka as "a piece of a--," while discussing her modeling career and public profile.
Two years later, during a joint appearance with Ivanka on The View, Donald made another comment that attracted widespread attention.
"I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he said at the time.
Widow Joke
The backlash comes just months after Kimmel sparked outrage with a joke about Melania during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While discussing the president during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner segment, he turned his attention to Melania.
"And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," he joked.
Days later, Donald publicly demanded that ABC and Disney remove the comic from the air.
In a Truth Social post, the president described the remarks as "really shocking" and "far beyond the pale," while arguing that he'd crossed a line.
Donald also referenced the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, who was later arrested in connection with a plot targeting him, claiming Kimmel's rhetoric contributed to a dangerous political climate.
Melania Speaks Out
Melania also weighed in on the controversy, issuing a statement condemning Kimmel's comments.
"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country," she wrote at the time. "His monologue about my family isn't comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America."
The first lady further accused the comedian of spreading hate through his nightly monologues.
"People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," she said.
Melania concluded her statement by urging ABC to take action against the host, arguing the network had continued to protect him despite repeated controversies.