Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Outrage After Making Sickening Trump and Ivanka Incest Joke — As Calls to Remove Late-Night Host From Air Intensify

split image of Melania Trump / Jimmy Kimmel / Ivanka Trump
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel sparked outrage after making a joke about Ivanka Trump during a recent monologue.

Profile Image

June 16 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jimmy Kimmel used a mix-up involving members of Donald Trump's family as the setup for a controversial joke during his latest monologue on Monday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he recapped highlights from the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House in honor of the president's 80th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Uncomfortable Joke

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The comedian referenced a UFC broadcast mix-up involving Melania Trump and Ivanka.
Source: mega

The comedian referenced a UFC broadcast mix-up involving Melania Trump and Ivanka.

During the event, UFC commentator Jon Anik appeared to confuse First Lady Melania with Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka, while introducing members of the Trump family in attendance.

"The First Lady Ivanka?" Jimmy said as footage of the gaffe played for viewers.

The comedian then delivered a punchline that drew gasps from some audience members.

"I guess somebody's birthday wish came true," he quipped.

Critics were not pleased with Kimmel's joke about the first daughter.

"How this weakling has a show is beyond me, he’s not funny and he has no charisma," someone wrote, while another user commented, "Jimmy Kimmel should have been taken off the air multiple times, but ABC has zero ba--s or morals."

One user said, "Disgusting that he still has a platform."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @latenightercom/X

The comedian said the slip up was Donald Trump's 'birthday wish come true.'

Article continues below advertisement

Controversial Ivanka Remarks

image of The joke appeared to allude to Donald's past comments about his eldest daughter.
Source: mega

The joke appeared to allude to Donald's past comments about his eldest daughter.

The remark appeared to reference Donald's controversial history of comments about Ivanka's appearance, which have repeatedly resurfaced over the years.

In a 2004 interview with radio host Howard Stern, Donald agreed when Stern referred to Ivanka as "a piece of a--," while discussing her modeling career and public profile.

Two years later, during a joint appearance with Ivanka on The View, Donald made another comment that attracted widespread attention.

"I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," he said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Widow Joke

image of The president accused the late-night host of crossing a line with his comedy.
Source: mega

The president accused the late-night host of crossing a line with his comedy.

The backlash comes just months after Kimmel sparked outrage with a joke about Melania during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. While discussing the president during a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner segment, he turned his attention to Melania.

"And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," he joked.

Days later, Donald publicly demanded that ABC and Disney remove the comic from the air.

In a Truth Social post, the president described the remarks as "really shocking" and "far beyond the pale," while arguing that he'd crossed a line.

Donald also referenced the alleged gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, who was later arrested in connection with a plot targeting him, claiming Kimmel's rhetoric contributed to a dangerous political climate.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Amanda Seyfried and Charlie Kirk

Amanda Seyfried Forced to Hire Bodyguard Amid Backlash to Her 'Hateful' Charlie Kirk Comment

A photo of Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Admits She Was Plagued by 'Fear' and 'Embarrassment' During TV Hosting Career — 'I Made a Lot of Mistakes on Air'

Melania Speaks Out

image of Melania condemned Jimmy's remarks and claimed his rhetoric was contributing to division.
Source: mega

Melania condemned Jimmy's remarks and claimed his rhetoric was contributing to division.

Melania also weighed in on the controversy, issuing a statement condemning Kimmel's comments.

"Kimmel's hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country," she wrote at the time. "His monologue about my family isn't comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America."

The first lady further accused the comedian of spreading hate through his nightly monologues.

"People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate," she said.

Melania concluded her statement by urging ABC to take action against the host, arguing the network had continued to protect him despite repeated controversies.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.