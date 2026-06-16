Jimmy Kimmel Sparks Outrage After Making Sickening Trump and Ivanka Incest Joke — As Calls to Remove Late-Night Host From Air Intensify

During the event, UFC commentator Jon Anik appeared to confuse First Lady Melania with Donald's eldest daughter, Ivanka, while introducing members of the Trump family in attendance.

"The First Lady Ivanka?" Jimmy said as footage of the gaffe played for viewers.

The comedian then delivered a punchline that drew gasps from some audience members.

"I guess somebody's birthday wish came true," he quipped.

Critics were not pleased with Kimmel's joke about the first daughter.

"How this weakling has a show is beyond me, he’s not funny and he has no charisma," someone wrote, while another user commented, "Jimmy Kimmel should have been taken off the air multiple times, but ABC has zero ba--s or morals."

One user said, "Disgusting that he still has a platform."