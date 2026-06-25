Barack Obama Predicts America Will Soon Elect a Female President — As Rumors His Wife Michelle Will Run Ramp Up

The 64-year-old, who was the first Black president ever elected in 2008, and Michelle, sat down with People for a new interview , as the former politician took the opportunity to drop the prediction.

Barack Obama has predicted that America will soon elect a female president, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as many believe his wife, Michelle , could be a viable option.

While discussing his historic presidency, Barack declared he hoped it had inspired children to tackle their dreams.

"I hoped suddenly girls started feeling like, 'Okay, whatever limits people seem to have set, whatever the precedents are, I think I can do something,'" he explained. "There are kids who, growing up under my presidency, said, 'Yeah, of course you can have a Black president. Why not?'"

Barack then suggested the next step could be a woman as Commander-in-Chief.

"I'm confident that when we get a female president, which we will get sometime soon... in my lifetime, I expect... And then they'll talk about the female president just like they talked about the Black president... And that's a good thing. It becomes normalized, and that's what we want," Barack noted.