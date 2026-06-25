Barack Obama Predicts America Will Soon Elect a Female President — As Rumors His Wife Michelle Will Run Ramp Up
June 25 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Barack Obama has predicted that America will soon elect a female president, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as many believe his wife, Michelle, could be a viable option.
The 64-year-old, who was the first Black president ever elected in 2008, and Michelle, sat down with People for a new interview, as the former politician took the opportunity to drop the prediction.
Barack Obama's Prediction: 'That's What We Want'
While discussing his historic presidency, Barack declared he hoped it had inspired children to tackle their dreams.
"I hoped suddenly girls started feeling like, 'Okay, whatever limits people seem to have set, whatever the precedents are, I think I can do something,'" he explained. "There are kids who, growing up under my presidency, said, 'Yeah, of course you can have a Black president. Why not?'"
Barack then suggested the next step could be a woman as Commander-in-Chief.
"I'm confident that when we get a female president, which we will get sometime soon... in my lifetime, I expect... And then they'll talk about the female president just like they talked about the Black president... And that's a good thing. It becomes normalized, and that's what we want," Barack noted.
Michelle Obama's Time to Shine?
The reaction on social media was swift; one person said, "Michelle or Kamala fits the bill, fingers crossed," referring to Barack's wife and to Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump.
Another added to the ramped-up rumors, "And we all know Michelle Obama would be a good president," while a user suggested Barack is "getting (Michelle) to run."
A commentator also predicted, "It really sounds like the Obamas are campaigning." If the couple, who have been married since 1992, decide to consider running for the presidency again, they may first need to get on the same page, after Barack admitted their relationship has not been "an equal partnership."
In the same interview, Barack explained, "I don't know if it's been an equal partnership. But it's worked out for me pretty well. I've gotten more out of it than she has. For her, it's probably more of a mixed bag."
Donald Trump Causing the Obamas a Headache
For her part, Michelle, 62, disagreed, praising her husband for "always thinking about reflecting the light on other people." While the pair has shot down divorce of the century rumors, the popular Democrat previously admitted that Trump's brutal second term has pulled him back into politics, and at the same time, has left Michelle peeved.
"She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” Barack told the New Yorker in May.
He continued at the time, "It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her. I'm more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents. They don't care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the Party for four election cycles after they left office."
Despite Trump's constant attacks on Barack, including posting a fake video of the former president being arrested, and one video depicting him and his wife as apes.
Barack's prediction of a female president in his lifetime and the current division of the country may not be enough to get Michelle in the White House, as she previously admitted that not everything was positive in the iconic residence.
"It's expensive to live in the White House. Many people don't know, but much is not covered," she said on the Diary of a CEO podcast. "You're paying for every bit of food you eat.
"You're not paying for housing and the staff in it, but everything, even travel." Michelle's complaints led to harsh backlash, with some branding her the "most negative person in America."