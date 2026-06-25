JD Vance's Wife Usha Fires Back at The New York Times Over Criticism of Her $8.75 Old Navy Dress — 'Enjoy My Pregnancy Fashion, or Lack Thereof'
June 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Second Lady Usha Vance came under fire for her maternity clothes choices, but she didn't let it bother her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Usha, 40, stepped into public light when her husband, Vice President JD Vance, entered politics, putting her every move under a microscope. After the pair announced her latest pregnancy, the country grew curious about her, leading to even her fashion choices being a topic of conversation. In fact, a New York Times think piece analyzed her outfits closely, but Usha laughed off the criticism.
Usha Vance Mocks NYT's Fashion Critic
The story, The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image, analyzed the role of pregnancy as a means to power, especially as it impacts branding and reception from the public. In addition to Usha, it analyzed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the wife of top White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Katie Miller.
Particularly, Usha was struck by the Times' reference to her "wearing a stretchy coral dress that hugs her stomach" in a Father's Day YouTube video with JD. The paper seemed to believe there was a strategic, perhaps even insidious, reasoning that went into her fashion choice. However, Usha seemingly implied it simply wasn't that deep.
She wrote on X, "Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can't wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady. "
In addition, Usha backed up the price claim, preemptively shutting down naysayers. "And here's the receipt!" she wrote alongside a screenshot from her order.
Fans Rally Behind Second Lady
Fans laughed alongside Usha. One person encouraged, "They hate cause buying this dress makes you relatable to the average woman. You keep being you!!"
Another user claimed her jibe made them into a "super fan."
Other people loved her savviness when shopping. A commentator wrote, "Can you begin consulting with Congress on how to balance a budget?? I love your thriftiness! We need more of your thoughtfulness in the government!"
"I see that discount code. A fellow couponer. Respect," another wrote. "Second Lady needs to run our budget, imagine her stewardship, we’d be in a surplus in 2 years!"
However, some haters rolled their eyes at her enthusiasm, claiming her shopping habits were nothing novel. One noted, "And Mrs. Obama shopped at J. Crew. You really aren't that special."
'NYT' Reporter Claims MAGA Capitalizing on Public Pregnancies
The Times article found it suspicious that multiple high-ranking MAGA women were pregnant simultaneously, especially given the ideology's emphasis on traditional marriage and values. Nonetheless, it's worth noting that all are highly accomplished in their professional roles.
Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman acknowledged the pregnancies were "indubitably" just a coincidence and likely not planned. However, she believed the Trump administration has "an intuitive and strategic understanding of the power of aesthetics."
As a result, Friedman argued they were tightly controlling the women's dress, recognizing some key patterns. She wrote, "Together, the women have created a notably consistent, and somewhat paradigm-shifting, picture of the White House’s family and fertility platform."
Friedman waged the outfits were an attempt to show off the women's growing stomachs and send a message. She added, "As second lady, her job is also to represent and humanize the vice president. By spotlighting her pregnancy, she is doing exactly that."
In a joint statement, Usha and JD, 41, confirmed the pregnancy back in January, just after divorce rumors were picking up. They said, "We're very happy to share some exciting news – our family is growing! Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."
The couple already shares three children, sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.