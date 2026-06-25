JD Vance's Wife Usha Fires Back at The New York Times Over Criticism of Her $8.75 Old Navy Dress — 'Enjoy My Pregnancy Fashion, or Lack Thereof'

The story, The Politics and Power of the Pregnancy Image, analyzed the role of pregnancy as a means to power, especially as it impacts branding and reception from the public. In addition to Usha, it analyzed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and the wife of top White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, Katie Miller.

Particularly, Usha was struck by the Times' reference to her "wearing a stretchy coral dress that hugs her stomach" in a Father's Day YouTube video with JD. The paper seemed to believe there was a strategic, perhaps even insidious, reasoning that went into her fashion choice. However, Usha seemingly implied it simply wasn't that deep.

She wrote on X, "Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can't wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks! In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady. "

In addition, Usha backed up the price claim, preemptively shutting down naysayers. "And here's the receipt!" she wrote alongside a screenshot from her order.