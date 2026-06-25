'Painfully Awkward' J.D. Vance Mocked for Cringeworthy PDA Moment With Pregnant Wife Usha as Footage Goes Viral

Anti-MAGA commenter Joe Gallina of Call to Activism wrote on X: "Holy s---. This painfully awkward J.D. Vance moment is going viral. I've seen more chemistry during the Iran negotiations. This guy will never be president."

The moment occurred during a Father's Day episode of Usha's podcast, Storytime With the Second Lady.

The pregnant 40-year-old introduced her husband to the audience by saying: "I know from personal experience that today's special reader loves to read to kids. That's because I see him read books to our own kids every day."

"That's right. Today's special reader is my husband, Vice President of the United States, J.D. Vance. Thanks for joining us today, honey."