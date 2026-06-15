JD Vance's Wife Usha Admits Erika Kirk Influenced Her Decision to Have a Fourth Baby After Activist Charlie's Assassination

The topic first surfaced publicly in J.D.'s upcoming memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, in which he detailed conversations that followed the conservative activist's death.

According to excerpts, Erika told Usha she regretted having "only two kids with Charlie" before he was killed.

Usha said that resonated deeply with both her and her husband.

"It really did crystallize for you, that sense that if you could have that other child, then you would have nothing to regret," she explained. "And if we couldn't have that other child, then we were very happy with the children that we had."

She added that Erika's reflections on family were "very powerful" and "certainly very moving to both of us."