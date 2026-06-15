JD Vance's Wife Usha Admits Erika Kirk Influenced Her Decision to Have a Fourth Baby After Activist Charlie's Assassination
June 15 2026, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Usha Vance has revealed how a heartbreaking conversation with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, played a role in her decision to expand her family with Vice President J.D. Vance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the Second Lady reflected on the emotional aftermath of Charlie's assassination in September 2025 and how Erika's candid comments about motherhood left a lasting impression on both her and her husband.
A Conversation That Changed Everything
Usha, 40, recalled how discussions about having another child had already been taking place before Charlie's death. But hearing Erika speak openly about her own regrets following the tragedy gave those conversations a new sense of urgency.
"I think it really heightened J.D.'s sense that he'd been talking about this for a while, this sense that there was this possibility of having another kid whom he could love as much as the three that we had," Usha said during her interview.
The Vances are already parents to three children — Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4 — and are now expecting their fourth child together.
Erika Kirk's Emotional Regret
The topic first surfaced publicly in J.D.'s upcoming memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, in which he detailed conversations that followed the conservative activist's death.
According to excerpts, Erika told Usha she regretted having "only two kids with Charlie" before he was killed.
Usha said that resonated deeply with both her and her husband.
"It really did crystallize for you, that sense that if you could have that other child, then you would have nothing to regret," she explained. "And if we couldn't have that other child, then we were very happy with the children that we had."
She added that Erika's reflections on family were "very powerful" and "certainly very moving to both of us."
Not the Deciding Factor
Despite the emotional impact of Erika's words, Usha stressed that the conversation alone did not determine the couple's decision.
"I think I had already started to open my mind to the possibility," she said. "I wouldn't say that this was, for me in any way, the decisive factor. But it came in the middle of a conversation that we were already having."
For years, J.D. had reportedly encouraged the idea of having another child, while Usha remained hesitant as the family's public profile continued to grow.
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J.D. Reflects on Faith and Family
In Communion, which is scheduled for release on June 16, J.D. connected the family's decision to broader themes of faith, grief and parenthood.
The vice president wrote that as Usha comforted Erika during the first days following Charlie's death, her regrets stayed with them long afterward.
"For years, I'd asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done," he shared. "But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."